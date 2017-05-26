Others told Seth Wickersham he “nailed it” on Seahawks

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett and Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman took issue with Seth Wickersham’s ESPN The Magazine article regarding the dysfunction in Seattle. Others didn’t.
“I don’t blame him for having that reaction,” Wickersham said during a Friday visit to PFT Live regarding Bennett. “I’ve been doing this for a long time. I mean, he knows what’s going on. I got so many texts from players and people in the Seahawks building yesterday telling me how I nailed it.”
If anything, Wickersham is surprised by the idea that anyone would dispute the idea that there have been problems with the Seahawks.
“I was not being some sort of expert detective here,” Wickersham said. “I mean, this stuff is an open secret in the NFL, and I just spent a couple weeks trying to show it as best I could and talk to as many people as I could in the building; I took two trips out to Seattle.”
The deeper problem is that the offense hasn’t been taking enough trips to the end zone.
“You see [Russell] Wilson after games, he’s relentlessly positive and on message, and he’ll say, ‘You know we made a lot of great plays in this game, we just came up short.’ He said that after they played the Rams, and they scored three points. And here’s a defense, in an era of offense, keeping them in these games, thinking that they’re going to make everybody forget the Steel Curtain, and the offense is putting three points up on the board and he’s being treated in the building like he’s their Aaron Rodgers. That to me I think is the biggest deal. Those defensive players are smart, they’ve played against the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and they know the difference between very, very good and future Hall of Fame.”
The ability of some of those defensive players to make the Hall of Fame may hinge on winning more championships. If the offense isn’t pulling its weight, if the defense knows it, and if the coaching staff won’t do anything about it, it will be hard to keep everyone on the same page.
Pete Carroll’s ship seems to be taking on some water.
The Seattle Shermans & Legion of Bennett do not represent that entire organization. Although, as of late, the two have done an outstandingly horrific job of it.
This dysfunction is why the championship window slammed shut after the loss to NE.
The other noise is the sound of the bandwagon hitching up the horses to take the 12th man down to L.A. to buy Chargers’ gear.
Injuries, minimizing importance of O-Line/overestimating Cable’s ability to make diamonds out of dirt, and Bevell’s continuing questionable play calling at crucial times will cause resentment and division between O and D
saw a comment above that said Pete Carroll’s ship is seems to be taking on water. As much as I don’t like Seattle as a football team, Pete and the Crew do when people start to think they are headed down.
GenXJ says:
May 26, 2017 2:10 PM
Well, you forgot about their 2 HUGE upgrades this year: Eddie Lacy and Luke Joeckel!! Ask any Seahawk “fan” and they’ll tell you how they are going to the superbowl this year. One of the worst backfields and the worst o-line, but don’t tell that to those precious little 12’s.
Any upset Seahawk players need to appreciate the level of success they are achieving. Look at Cortez Kennedy, the guy played at a hall of fame level for the same lousy Seahawks team for 11 years. In his 11 seasons Kennedy made the playoffs just 1 time. Richard Sherman has made the playoffs 5 times in his 6 seasons. Some players go their entire careers without ever making the playoffs.
First off he didn’t “nail it”. It’s conjecture, and no name sources or ones
that have a axe to grind like Sherman Smith who was fired this last off season cause the running game tanked without Lynch. Take screen caps of texts or didn’t happen.
Yes, five straight years of 10+ wins, 5 straight playoff appearances, 2 Super Bowls and 1 Lombardi that should have been two had it not been for the worst play call in NFL history. The wheels are really coming off.
This guy should switch to politics. He’d be right at home on CNN with their “two scoops” story lines.
As to Russell Wilson, he’s #2 all-time in passer rating ahead of Brady, Manning and Marino in the regular season, and #9 all-time in the playoffs, ahead of Brady, Aikman, Manning, Favre…
So yeah that’s not Hall of Fame or anything.
Well, you forgot about their 2 HUGE upgrades this year: Eddie Lacy and Luke Joeckel!! Ask any Seahawk “fan” and they’ll tell you how they are going to the superbowl this year. One of the worst backfields and the worst o-line, but don’t tell that to those precious little 12’s.
Hahaha Lacy and Rawls will run right over your speed bump of a defense. Talk to us when you win more than 2 games a year.