Philip Rivers happy with left side of his line

Posted by Mike Florio on May 26, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

If the Chargers plan to contend in 2017, they need better blocking. They may be on the verge of getting it on the left side of their line.

“[Russell Okung] and [Matt] Slauson there together on that left side have been fun to watch in practice,” River’s told the team’s official website. “I think those two can cause some problems for a defense. They both really seem to already work well together. You’ve heard me say I think more than quarterback [and] receiver getting on the same page, it’s those linemen [that’s more important]. So, in the short time that Slauson has been back at left guard and Russell’s been here [it’s been awesome]. They communicate all the time. They enjoy that part of it. We’ll see how it plays out.”

Rivers is particularly pleased with the arrival of Okung, who joined the Chargers after a year with the Broncos.

“Russell’s been awesome,” Rivers said. “He’s been what you expect. I didn’t know him, but I’ve known of him [from] his time in Seattle and last year in Denver. He’s a true pro.”

Slauson slides to left guard after spending his first year with the Chargers at center. If they can stay healthy (which has been an across-the-board problem for the Chargers in recent years), the Chargers could improve enough not only to climb out of the basement of the AFC West but also to get themselves in contention for the postseason.