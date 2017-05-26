Raiders start signing draft picks

The Raiders are finally joining the majority of the NFL in signing draft picks.
According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are signing three seventh-round picks today.
Safety Shalom Luani, tackle Jylan Ware, and defensive lineman Treyvon Hester are putting their names on contracts. The team also announced the signing of seventh-rounder Elijah Hood, leaving five unsigned picks.
That leaves just the Saints and Rams as the only two teams who haven’t signed picks yet (the Vikings started this week). The Rams have held back on the process in the past to allow players to go through some financial orientation before they put bonus money in their hands.
Ware popped up on a lot of radars after his pro day workout. Great physical attributes, and athleticism to develop into a LT. I guarantee if the Raiders try to sneak him onto the practice squad (which they should considering how raw he is), I expect teams to clamor for his waiver claim.
Chicago has a high claim priority, so I would expect him to end up there if he is cut. They only have 1 more year of Charles Leno, and he is marginal at best. Massie on the other side is about the same. They need tackles badly, and getting a guy like Ware to develop this year on the roster with Washburn as the OL coach, and he could be ready to be a swing tackle next season.
As a close friend of the organization the window for the Raiders is now. These rookies must step up and be difference makers.
Good for the Rams. Been quite a while since they’ve done much of anything right but that’s one idea the whole league should use.