Raiders start signing draft picks

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 26, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT

The Raiders are finally joining the majority of the NFL in signing draft picks.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are signing three seventh-round picks today.

Safety Shalom Luani, tackle Jylan Ware, and defensive lineman Treyvon Hester are putting their names on contracts. The team also announced the signing of seventh-rounder Elijah Hood, leaving five unsigned picks.

That leaves just the Saints and Rams as the only two teams who haven’t signed picks yet (the Vikings started this week). The Rams have held back on the process in the past to allow players to go through some financial orientation before they put bonus money in their hands.