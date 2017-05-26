Report: Saints give Zach Strief a raise

The Saints took a tackle in the first round of this year’s draft and Ryan Ramczyk will be a starter up front at some point if all goes according to plan, but Zach Strief is still the top guy at right tackle and the Saints have reportedly funneled a little more money his way.
Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate reports that the team has bumped Strief’s base salary by $700,000 to $1.7 million for the 2017 season. He’s also reportedly getting another $300,000 in roster bonuses, which makes him eligible to make another $1.7 million if he’s on the active roster every week this season.
Strief’s cap hit goes from $5.1 million to $6.1 million as a result. He has a $5.1 million cap charge for the 2018 season as well.
Strief, a 2006 seventh-round pick in New Orleans, has started every game he’s played since the start of the 2011 season and has only missed two games over the last four seasons.
Another gem from that epic 2006 draft. someone needs to rank all time drafts, im sure this one would be up there.
1 2 Reggie Bush
2 43 Roman Harper
4 108 Jahri Evans
5 135 Rob Ninkovich
6 171 Mike Hass
6 174 Josh Lay
7 210 Zach Strief
7 252 Marques Colston