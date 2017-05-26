Richard Sherman imagined playing for Cowboys, Patriots

Posted by Mike Florio on May 26, 2017, 11:42 PM EDT

The excellent article from Seth Wickersham of ESPN The Magazine detailing the dysfunction in Seattle includes some news regarding the Richard Sherman trade possibilities. Per Wickersham, Sherman had told friends that he imagined playing for two other teams: The Cowboys and the Patriots.

Sherman hoped that running back Marshawn Lynch would join him in New England. This meshes with the report from former ESPN NFL Insider Ed Werder, a Sherman confidant who reported that Lynch’s options for unretirement consisted of playing for the Raiders or the team to which Sherman was traded.

Wickersham explains that both team and player had grown weary of the drama by the time the draft arrived, and that Sherman the the Seahawks have mended fences. For now.