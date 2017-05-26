Ron Rivera: “Unfair” to make too much out of Kelvin Benjamin’s weight

Posted by Josh Alper on May 26, 2017, 8:31 AM EDT

When wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin arrived at the Panthers’ offseason workouts this year, coach Ron Rivera thought he was carrying too much weight and went public with his desire to see the wideout slim down.

Rivera has since said that Benjamin has been working hard as he tries to comply with the coach’s wishes, but that hasn’t stopped photos of Benjamin from becoming fodder for jokes online and across social media. Rivera might have made the issue one for public consumption in the first place, but he took issue with the way others have run with it on Thursday.

“A lot was made out of it that was unfair to be made out of it,” Rivera said, via the Charlotte Observer. “Especially in a voluntary situation. But he’s worked very hard. He’s focused in on what he needs to do and he’s done that. Now we as coaches need to stay on him to make sure he’s doing the right things.”

There’s a lot of time between now and training camp (and even more before the regular season) for Benjamin to shore things up on the conditioning end of things. Assuming he does and, even more importantly, he produces once the games are underway, the weight issue should slip away.