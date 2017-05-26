 Skip to content

The full, 70-minute Thomas Dimitroff interview

Posted by Mike Florio on May 26, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT
Earlier this week, Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff visited 30 Rock in New York City for an extended, no-time-limit interview on PFT Live. Ultimately, we talked for 70 minutes.

Pieces of that discussion have been posted here, and broadcast on Friday’s show. Now, you can see and hear the entire interview.

All 70 minutes, start to finish. Uninterrupted, unedited (as far as I know), unabridged.

Thanks to Thomas for taking the time to create it, and thanks to you for taking the time to listen to it. You’ll know a lot more about football, Dimitroff, and the Falcons if you do.

  1. seahawkboymike says: May 26, 2017 2:17 PM

    7-9. Out of the playoffs.

  2. elyasm says: May 26, 2017 2:27 PM

    Did you ask him if he paid actual money for that haircut or did he lose a bet?

  3. southpaw557 says: May 26, 2017 2:33 PM

    Wow, known recluse Thomas Dimitroff was actually available to sit down and chat about himself for 70 minutes? That’s shocking.

  4. The Phantom Stranger says: May 26, 2017 2:33 PM

    I hope you spent at least 65 minutes asking him about his hair.

  5. chriscross26 says: May 26, 2017 2:45 PM

    Since when did Vanilla Ice become a GM

