The full, 70-minute Thomas Dimitroff interview

Earlier this week, Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff visited 30 Rock in New York City for an extended, no-time-limit interview on PFT Live. Ultimately, we talked for 70 minutes.
Pieces of that discussion have been posted here, and broadcast on Friday’s show. Now, you can see and hear the entire interview.
All 70 minutes, start to finish. Uninterrupted, unedited (as far as I know), unabridged.
Thanks to Thomas for taking the time to create it, and thanks to you for taking the time to listen to it. You’ll know a lot more about football, Dimitroff, and the Falcons if you do.
7-9. Out of the playoffs.
