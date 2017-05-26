 Skip to content

Vikings sign three more draft picks

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 26, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings started signing draft picks yesterday, and now they’re nearly halfway finished with the process.

The team announced deals with three more picks today, giving them five of their 11 selections with signed contracts.

Today’s signings include fourth-round defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, fourth-round linebacker Ben Gedeon, and fifth-round guard Danny Isidora.

They had previously signed fifth-round wide receiver Rodney Adams and seventh-round defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo.

The Vikings dealt in bulk this draft, without a first-rounder but four sevenths, giving them plenty of guys to sift through.

6 Responses to “Vikings sign three more draft picks”
  1. picksix401 says: May 26, 2017 12:10 PM

    Vikings are looking good this year.. I heard Bradford did some low-gravity knee therapy on Bridgewater’s home planet this offseason

  2. willycents says: May 26, 2017 12:31 PM

    The draft is sort of like most of the news/sports media: If you throw enough crap against the wall, occasionally, some of it sticks, the rest falls away. The more picks you have, the more likely one of them will stick.

  3. dawoger says: May 26, 2017 12:32 PM

    Every time I see some poor sap signs with the Barneys it reminds me of the scene in the 300 where Ephialtes (the hunchback) is tempted by the lies of Xerxes and he lives to regret it!

  4. tjacks7 says: May 26, 2017 12:46 PM

    Great talent and depth on both sides of the ball. Take notes, Ted.

  5. fmc651 says: May 26, 2017 12:57 PM

    I liked this year’s draft picks and FA’s. I am also more interested in seeing how Truesdell’s second chance goes rather than Floyd’s.

  6. fmc651 says: May 26, 2017 12:59 PM

    This article left out the Vikings drafted a first round talent in the second round in Cook.

