Vikings sign three more draft picks

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 26, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT

The Vikings started signing draft picks yesterday, and now they’re nearly halfway finished with the process.

The team announced deals with three more picks today, giving them five of their 11 selections with signed contracts.

Today’s signings include fourth-round defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, fourth-round linebacker Ben Gedeon, and fifth-round guard Danny Isidora.

They had previously signed fifth-round wide receiver Rodney Adams and seventh-round defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo.

The Vikings dealt in bulk this draft, without a first-rounder but four sevenths, giving them plenty of guys to sift through.