Michael Vick plans to sign a one-day contract, retire as a Falcon

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 27, 2017, 2:53 PM EDT

It’s been a decade since Michael Vick went from a Falcons superstar to a convicted felon, and after his release from prison he’s been an Eagle, a Jet and a Steeler. But he’ll be remembered for his greatness in Atlanta, and that’s where he wants his career to come to an official end.

Vick told CBS Radio in Atlanta that he has talked with the Falcons about signing a one-day contract and officially retiring with the team that chose him first overall in the 2001 NFL draft.

“Hopefully soon,” said Vick.

Vick hasn’t actually officially retired yet, but he said he has now turned his attention to working with young people. He regularly makes appearances at schools and youth organizations to urge children not to make the kinds of decisions that he made, which landed him in prison.

“I think I got my fill,” said Vick. “Working with the kids allows me to decompress.”

Although Vick’s exit from Atlanta was ugly, 10 years later a one-day return to Atlanta would be a day that many Falcons fans would celebrate.