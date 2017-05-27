Michael Vick plans to sign a one-day contract, retire as a Falcon

It’s been a decade since Michael Vick went from a Falcons superstar to a convicted felon, and after his release from prison he’s been an Eagle, a Jet and a Steeler. But he’ll be remembered for his greatness in Atlanta, and that’s where he wants his career to come to an official end.
Vick told CBS Radio in Atlanta that he has talked with the Falcons about signing a one-day contract and officially retiring with the team that chose him first overall in the 2001 NFL draft.
“Hopefully soon,” said Vick.
Vick hasn’t actually officially retired yet, but he said he has now turned his attention to working with young people. He regularly makes appearances at schools and youth organizations to urge children not to make the kinds of decisions that he made, which landed him in prison.
“I think I got my fill,” said Vick. “Working with the kids allows me to decompress.”
Although Vick’s exit from Atlanta was ugly, 10 years later a one-day return to Atlanta would be a day that many Falcons fans would celebrate.
I think the thing he should be most remembered for in Atlanta is incomplete passes, but nobody asked me. I’m happy they’re happy.
I neither like nor dislike the Falcons but if I was a fan of that team, I wouldn’t be happy about bestowing this honor on Vick. Atlanta has been a much better team since they got rid of Ron Mexico.
I wish I could do a one day return to my present job.
After humiliating the Falcons franchise with his dog killing exploits, I’m surprised they would let him have this opportunity.
I don’t respect the one-day contract thing, if you are going to retire with your whole team do it like can Griffey Junior, Kevin Garnet, Julius peppers, Charles Woodson, Jason Taylor
Insert “Every dog has his day” joke.
I’m foreign but I really don’t understand why it is so important to have to sign a player for a day, so that he will always be remembered with that team. I just don’t understand why this occurs. Seems like a b/s practice. I would really appreciate an explanation why this is so important in the NFL?
He also put the Falcon’s on the map again and got them pretty close to a Superbowl. You can’t take the negative without the positives or simply just being biased.
I hoping there is no hall of fame talk in these comments.
Superstar? Greatness in Atlanta? Vick was a true media creation. He was neither fish nor fowl and may have been a fantastic athlete but he really wasn’t much beyond average as a QB. He had all of 67 starts for Atlanta (that is not a typo) finishing with a 53.8 completion percentage and a QB rating of 76. He may have been exciting to some people to watch because of all the media fueled anticipation but the reality is he was good not great. Considering the way he left the Falcons and embarrassed Blank they would be foolhardy to give in and indulge him in what he wants.
Good for Ron!
He was awesome on the field, just like any other athlete what he does off the field is none of my business. But he was fun to watch that’s for sure
Sorry just a personal belief on my an but I feel he lost the right to have that honor when he decided to abuse helpless animals. Glad that he redeemed himself but that doesn’t mean that he is worthy of this.
Could he take Krapthrowsapick with him into retirement?