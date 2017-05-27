Saturday one-liners

Posted by Mike Florio on May 27, 2017, 12:51 PM EDT

Cowboys RB Alfred Morris is still driving the 1991 Mazda that he bought for $2. (Take that, Vanny Woodhead.)

Is Cris Carter a mentor or an enabler for Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.?

Eagles DE Brandon Graham is ready to mentor rookie Derek Barnett.

WR Terrelle Pryor Sr. is fitting in nicely in Washington.

The Bears are still searching for their next Devin Hester.

Lions offensive players are getting more comfortable playing Cooterball.

Former Packers TE Mitchell Henry, 24, is battling leukemia.

The Vikings’ top two draft picks remain unsigned due in part to a disagreement over contract language.

The 2017 rookie class in Atlanta has graduated from Falcons University.

The father of Panthers rookie FB Alex Armah hoped Carolina would draft his son, and they did.

The Saints’ cornerbacks are “ready to roll.” (Which is better than being ready to be rolled, again.)

Here are the top 10 photos to come from the first week of Buccaneers OTAs.

Cardinals WR Jaron Brown wants to reward the team for its faith in him.

Commissioner Roger Goodell will speak at a Rams event on June 15; tickets are $550 or $5,000 for a table of 10.

The late Cortez Kennedy had his best season after switching his Seahawks number from 96 to 99 in honor of Jerome Brown.

49ers LB Navorro Bowman is back at full strength and ready to compete in the team’s new defense.

Bills S Joe Powell’s quest to make the roster was aided by a good decision in Tuesday’s OTA practice.

Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill and WR DeVante Parker are developing great chemistry.

Patriots LB Jonathan Freeny continues to work his way back from a season largely lost to injury.

New Jets OT Kelvin Beachum isn’t healthy enough to participate in OTAs.

Steelers rookie LB T.J. Watt has been taking first-team reps at ROLB, but James Harrison continues to own that spot.

Browns QB DeShone Kizer will spend time between OTAs and training camp working with Tom House, at the suggestion of coach Hue Jackson.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wants the offensive line to “prove a lot of people wrong.”

The Bengals are breaking in some new linebackers.

Texans DE J.J. Watt approves of the promotion of Mike Vrabel to defensive coordinator.

Former Colts DT Cory Redding allegedly was swindled out of $4.5 million.

Titans WR Rishard Matthews has changed his mind about Colin Kaepernick.

Jaguars WR Allen Hurns hopes to rebound from a season plagued by drops and injuries.

Jon Gruden claims he had no influence over former colleague and current Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s decision to trade up and draft QB Patrick Mahomes.

Raiders WR Amari Cooper is keenly aware of the major dip in production in the second half of each of his first two NFL seasons.

Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy says that rookie receivers Carlos Henderson and Isaiah McKenzie are “swimming” in their effort to pick up the offense. (Which is always better than “sinking.”)

Chris McCain could be the answer for the Chargers at the LEO position in Gus Bradley’s defense.