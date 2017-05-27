 Skip to content

William Gay is still at corner for the Steelers

Posted by Mike Florio on May 27, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT
32-year-old cornerback William Gay could be moved to safety or, possibly, released by the Steelers. As noted by Chris Bradford of the Beaver County Times, neither has happened — yet.

Gay continues to be the slot corner for the Steelers, with Artie Burns on the outside. That could change in time, based on the development of Senquez Golson and/or rookie Cameron Sutton.

Gay participated in 80.7 percent of the snaps in 2016 for a team that won the division and nearly got to the Super Bowl. He spent five years with the Steelers (winning Super Bowl XLIII) and one with the Cardinals before returning to Pittsburgh in 2013.

Last year, Gay went from starter to slot corner. He’s due to earn $2 million this year and $1.75 million in 2018.

  1. Davo says: May 27, 2017 1:59 PM

    Refresh my memory on the ‘nearly got to the super bowl’ part again?

