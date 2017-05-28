Despite impending move, Raiders sell out season tickets

Oakland fans may not be happy that the Raiders are leaving, but the team remains popular enough that the fans will support the team while it’s still there.
That became clear with the news from the San Francisco Chronicle that the Raiders have sold out their season tickets.
That hasn’t always been the case in Oakland, but this year the Raiders are coming off a playoff season, they have plenty of young talent and they’ve added a popular hometown hero in Marshawn Lynch. It would be surprising if they’re not able to fill the Oakland Coliseum this year and next year.
The big remaining question is whether the Raiders will be gone after next year, or whether they’ll stay for 2019 as well. The Raiders’ lease in Oakland runs through 2018, and their new stadium in Las Vegas won’t be ready until 2020. That leaves them in limbo for 2019, but if they keep selling tickets, the most sensible decision would seem to be a one-year extension of the lease, and one last year in Oakland for the Silver and Black.
tell us how its all because they signed Lynch, and how he is the ” human shield ” to the fans hate for the team.
sounds like spike lee news right?
The Oakland Coliseum is a dump. All of the credit in the world to their fans for supporting their team in that place, especially knowing they’re leaving.
Well…that will happen when you put a quality product on the field. I’m looking at you, Jacksonville….
Of course the City of Oakland will give them a one-year deal for 2019, they need the revenue.
As long as the tarp is in place on the top deck, not a true sellout.
This is credit and kudos to the Oakland fan base more than it is to the team.
Tarpout is more like it…
Former PSL holder….will support regardless where they move. True fans do.
Oak is a dump. Happy they are leaving.
Suck it Libby Shaft.
Not a Raider fan but dang their following is rock solid. Good on ya.
Raiders fans travel well and they are not exactly “high brow”. A move to Vegas will get plenty of losers who think they can beat the house on a weekly basis to cover the trip costs…Raiders, like the Cowboys or Packers, but without all the rings.
Fake News!
We’ll still see that tarp covering 30K seats in the upper deck at the home opener.
Raiders “sell out” alright…
Ive had multiple season tickets for years. I’ll have multiple season tickets for years to come. I got 25K set aside for Vegas PSL’s. People have their priorities in life. Mine is the Silver and Black.
Just two words…BEAST MODE! Can’t wait to watch him play again…even if he is in the wrong uniform 🙂