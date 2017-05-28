Vick says Falcons have not yet expressed interest in one-day deal

Even a one-day contract needs two willing parties.
When former Falcons quarterback Mike Vick, who created one of the biggest messes any player ever has for any team by maintaining over a period of several years a secret (but ultimately not secret enough) dogfighting operation in rural Virginia, expressed interest in signing a one-day contract to retire as a Falcon, he left out one key fact: The Falcons have not yet expressed interest in such a transaction.
“Well, I haven’t talked to anybody about it specifically,” Vick told Vaughn McClure of ESPN on Sunday. “It’s something that I’ve really been thinking about trying to get done. I was asked the question the other day — is that what I want — and I said, ‘Yeah.’
“So, yeah, I think in due time, it’s something that can potentially happen.”
It can potentially happen, but only if the Falcons want it. Frankly, why should they? While the passage of time and Vick’s second act in Philly made many to stop focusing on what he’d done, he still did what he did. And while he was doing what he did, he was an erratic and often-unprepared presence on the field, with wildly inconsistent performances and a failure to ever come close to fulfilling his God-given potential.
Vick’s legal troubles sparked one of the worst seasons any NFL team ever endured, with endless distractions and, ultimately coach Bobby Petrino quitting abruptly during the season. It’s easy to understand why the Falcons may not be rushing to arrange the ceremonial one-day contract signing.
So where does it go from here?
“I don’t know,” Vick said. “It’s just a waiting game now. You know, I’m patient. I’m patient, man. We’ll see what happens.”
While it’s a far cry from retiring his jersey or putting him in a ring of honor or otherwise making an open and permanent display, extending any sort of honor to Vick is something that owner Arthur Blank and the rest of the organization may need more than a decade to get their arms around.
Colin K wants a one day contract so he can retire a football player.
Well, good. Not to pile on Vick, but it would be inappropriate, to say the least.
Vicks only NFL accomplishment was getting drafted #1.
This is never going to happen in a million years.
Vick is out of his mind. No matter how much he has changed (IF he has changed at all), he still has his giant ego and his all-about-me mindset.
And I’ll bet it won’t be long before Anthony Hypocritus Dungy turns this into a total stinkeroo by jumping in on Vick’s side, talking all about forgiveness and Jesus and redemption. I can’t wait to see where this one ends up! Just hope I don’t have to to watch/listen to Dungy while it’s all being resolved.
If Arthur Blank is as smart as I think he is, he’ll turn off his hearing aids until this whole thing goes away!
There are many people in the ATL who still look at Mike Vick as a superhero. And treat him as someone who made a mistake and dismisses what his actions actually were. It was only by the grace of god that the team was able to draft Matt Ryan and the healing process was expedited.
Mike Vick didn’t care about his teammates, his coaching staff, his owner, or the fans over the many years of illegal activity… He paid his price and i respect that, but that doesn’t mean he deserves to be celebrated in any way. But atlanta is a “style over substance” city, always has been. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if they sign him to a 1-day contract or even put him in the ring of honor because that’s what they do.
If he really wanted to retire as a Falcon, he would have swallowed his pride and played for the veteran minimum during the last few years of his career. That’s how you retire with your old team
I think Vick is in the Falcons dog house.
nothing wrong with a quiet walk into the sunset.
I watch Vic haters eating hotdogs at the stadium every Football Sunday. You think People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) doesn’t have a problem with that, you disgusting animal abusers? Let him who is without sin cast the first stone. Kaepernick is a vegetarian for one simple reason: because he’s better than all of you!