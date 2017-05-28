Zack Martin sees Tyron Smith as the perfect left tackle

The Cowboys’ offensive line is probably the best in the NFL, but to hear guard Zack Martin tell it, one player stands above the rest.
Martin describes left tackle Tyron Smith as “an absolute monster” and thinks you couldn’t create a better left tackle if you tried.
“We always joke, if God had to make a left tackle he would make him like Tyron Smith,” Martin said on the HawkCast. “Just massive, long. He’s 320, he’s got a six-pack. It’s just not fair. He’s super durable and he just erases that defensive end from other teams every game. When he gets his hands on you, it’s pretty much over. The best thing about Tyron is he works harder than anyone.”
Smith was only 20 years old and still a little raw when Jerry Jones took him with the ninth overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, but Jones saw the same things that Martin sees every day: Smith is a unique talent.
320lb men with long strong arms should not be able to move like Tyron Smith does. When he came out of USC, it was obvious that if he could grasp what he had to do as a LT and had a work ethic, he would be a top 5 LT in the NFL (and likely the best at some point).
His level of physical freakishness is similar to Julio Jones’ at WR. Or Patrick Peterson’s at CB. Or Cam Newton’s at QB.