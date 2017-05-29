Adam Peters wanted Reuben Foster from the get-go

Posted by Mike Florio on May 29, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

Some scoffed at the claim from the 49ers that they managed to get two of the top three players on their draft board with picks No. 3 and 31 in the draft. The 49ers nevertheless insist that they had decided early on to pursue Foster.

Via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, G.M. John Lynch recently explained that when he spoke with Adam Peters before hiring him from the Broncos, Peters already had a plan for the 49ers’ first pick in the draft.

“We’ve got the No. 2 pick,” Lynch said to Peters. “Who are you taking? . . . Without hesitation, he said ‘Reuben Foster.’”

Lynch was careful to explain that Peters’ initial impression shouldn’t be regarded as a slap at the guy they took after trading down from No. 2 to No. 3.

“A lot has transpired then and [Peters] loved Solomon Thomas, too, I don’t want to get that mistaken,” Lynch said. “But he was a huge champion of Reuben Foster. Like I said, so much transpired from there to there. But [Peters] was big on that one. I know that.”

Peters knew that he wanted Foster while studying film of Alabama linebacker Reggie Ragland a year ago.

The big joke was you turned on Alabama to watch anyone and you couldn’t stop watching [Foster],” Lynch said. “He just kind of kept jumping out at you. So I think while we are all proud to have claimed him, it was pretty easy to do so.”

The wait until pick No. 31 surely wasn’t easy, but team after team after team passed on Foster before the 49ers made the pick, one spot before the Saints reportedly intended to do so. Foster slide due to concerns about his shoulder and a positive drug test at the Scouting Combine from a dilute sample. While that may have scared others away, it didn’t impact the 49ers.