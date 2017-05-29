Cowboys’ Nolan Carroll arrested for DWI

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 29, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT

Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll was arrested for driving while intoxicated early this morning.

WFAA in Dallas reports that Carroll was arrested by Dallas Police and released at 2:45 p.m. after posting bond.

The Cowboys signed Carroll to a three-year, $10 million contract in March. He played the last three years for the Eagles and four years before that for the Dolphins.

The 30-year-old Carroll started all 16 games last season in Philadelphia and has been penciled in as a starter in Dallas as well.