Cowboys’ Nolan Carroll arrested for DWI

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 29, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT
Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll was arrested for driving while intoxicated early this morning.

WFAA in Dallas reports that Carroll was arrested by Dallas Police and released at 2:45 p.m. after posting bond.

The Cowboys signed Carroll to a three-year, $10 million contract in March. He played the last three years for the Eagles and four years before that for the Dolphins.

The 30-year-old Carroll started all 16 games last season in Philadelphia and has been penciled in as a starter in Dallas as well.

15 Responses to “Cowboys’ Nolan Carroll arrested for DWI”
  1. mannyiac says: May 29, 2017 7:58 PM

    Well done sir,well done.

  2. briang123 says: May 29, 2017 7:59 PM

    I wish I could bet on whose BAC was higher, his or Tiger Woods.

  3. MichaelEdits says: May 29, 2017 8:01 PM

    It’s time to ask for a raise.

  4. cobrala2 says: May 29, 2017 8:01 PM

    Already a Cowboy. Now off you go, Buh-Bye.

  5. sportoficionado says: May 29, 2017 8:01 PM

    Has not been penciled in to be a starter, although he may have competed for a spot–now, I think its best to cut him, didn’t like the signing in the first place.

  6. tylawspick6 says: May 29, 2017 8:01 PM

    lol

    things looking good

  7. BIGGSHAUN says: May 29, 2017 8:05 PM

    Dear Nolan:

    We’d like it if you didn’t violate the league’s personal conduct policy and get suspended.

    – The NFC East

  8. derekgorgonstar says: May 29, 2017 8:07 PM

    Cut him.

  9. uglydingo says: May 29, 2017 8:11 PM

    Very surprised by this. Nolan Carroll had the reputation of being extremely well behaved in Miami and Philadelphia – among the very best behaved on the team and least likely to ever do something wrong.
    Hope he learns from this.

  10. maestro1899 says: May 29, 2017 8:19 PM

    Yet Colin Kapernick remains unsigned. What kind of bs politically correct world do we live in?

  11. thesmartestmanever says: May 29, 2017 8:26 PM

    Relax…. He’s just making it official.

  12. exinsidetrader says: May 29, 2017 8:27 PM

    “You call that drunk driving? Here, hold my beer”
    — Tiger Woods

  13. jerrysglassescleaner says: May 29, 2017 8:27 PM

    C’mon man! Why do we always start the season like this. Our offense will carry us again in the beginning of the year. Always making us wait for the suspended players to return. C’mon, you’re millionaires! #uber

  14. 'boys4life says: May 29, 2017 8:27 PM

    The “right kinda guy” for Dallas is confined to smoking weed or doing steroids. We’ll have no drunks around here.

  15. illmatic8582 says: May 29, 2017 8:28 PM

    That’s weird…Kaep wasn’t arrested but the rust belt hates him!

