Cowboys’ Nolan Carroll arrested for DWI

Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll was arrested for driving while intoxicated early this morning.
WFAA in Dallas reports that Carroll was arrested by Dallas Police and released at 2:45 p.m. after posting bond.
The Cowboys signed Carroll to a three-year, $10 million contract in March. He played the last three years for the Eagles and four years before that for the Dolphins.
The 30-year-old Carroll started all 16 games last season in Philadelphia and has been penciled in as a starter in Dallas as well.
Well done sir,well done.
I wish I could bet on whose BAC was higher, his or Tiger Woods.
It’s time to ask for a raise.
Already a Cowboy. Now off you go, Buh-Bye.
Has not been penciled in to be a starter, although he may have competed for a spot–now, I think its best to cut him, didn’t like the signing in the first place.
lol
things looking good
Dear Nolan:
We’d like it if you didn’t violate the league’s personal conduct policy and get suspended.
– The NFC East
Cut him.
Very surprised by this. Nolan Carroll had the reputation of being extremely well behaved in Miami and Philadelphia – among the very best behaved on the team and least likely to ever do something wrong.
Hope he learns from this.
Yet Colin Kapernick remains unsigned. What kind of bs politically correct world do we live in?
Relax…. He’s just making it official.
“You call that drunk driving? Here, hold my beer”
— Tiger Woods
C’mon man! Why do we always start the season like this. Our offense will carry us again in the beginning of the year. Always making us wait for the suspended players to return. C’mon, you’re millionaires! #uber
The “right kinda guy” for Dallas is confined to smoking weed or doing steroids. We’ll have no drunks around here.
That’s weird…Kaep wasn’t arrested but the rust belt hates him!