Cowboys quarterbacks coach: It’s “fun to speculate” about Prescott injury opening door for Romo return

Posted by Mike Florio on May 29, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT

What if Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffers a serious injury early in the 2017 season? Would Tony Romo return?

It’s a topic that most fans don’t want anyone to entertain, for fear of jinxing the second-year signal-caller. Cowboys quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson nevertheless opted recently to go there.

“It’s fun to speculate about that, if Dak were to go down in Week Two, would Tony come back?” Wilson recently said, via Scout.com. “I don’t know the answer to that. I just don’t know. Do I think he’s capable of coming back and playing? Most definitely. Does he want to or what his commitment is to the network? I don’t know that, so it’s fun to think about, and it’s fun water-cooler topics to talk about [even without] information to make a definitive answer on that.”

Cowboys fans likely wouldn’t say it’s “fun” to think about what would happen if Prescott were to blow a tire in Week Two, regardless of whether Romo would or wouldn’t return. If Prescott were to go down, the Cowboys surely would try to lure Romo back, with owner Jerry Jones doing his damnedest to get CBS to ensure that Romo’s spot as the No. 1 analyst would remain safe and secure in 2018.