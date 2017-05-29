Cowboys quarterbacks coach: It’s “fun to speculate” about Prescott injury opening door for Romo return

What if Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffers a serious injury early in the 2017 season? Would Tony Romo return?
It’s a topic that most fans don’t want anyone to entertain, for fear of jinxing the second-year signal-caller. Cowboys quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson nevertheless opted recently to go there.
“It’s fun to speculate about that, if Dak were to go down in Week Two, would Tony come back?” Wilson recently said, via Scout.com. “I don’t know the answer to that. I just don’t know. Do I think he’s capable of coming back and playing? Most definitely. Does he want to or what his commitment is to the network? I don’t know that, so it’s fun to think about, and it’s fun water-cooler topics to talk about [even without] information to make a definitive answer on that.”
Cowboys fans likely wouldn’t say it’s “fun” to think about what would happen if Prescott were to blow a tire in Week Two, regardless of whether Romo would or wouldn’t return. If Prescott were to go down, the Cowboys surely would try to lure Romo back, with owner Jerry Jones doing his damnedest to get CBS to ensure that Romo’s spot as the No. 1 analyst would remain safe and secure in 2018.
I honestly believe Romo and Jerry have already ensured the right clauses exist in the CBS contract.
All along Jerry said he would do right by Romo. And I believe he did.
Think about it.
Jerry has already said there won’t be any honor ceremonies for Romo this year. Romo still hasn’t officially retired. I know there’s a lot of hate for the Cowboys but they’re a very well run organization. Jerry has learned from mistakes and always looks after his guys. Romo is still his guy and if Dak gets hurt in preseason or at any point in September/October, Tony will be coming back.
If Dak goes down, they should bring in Kap.