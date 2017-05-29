Dirk Koetter: Bucs’ kicking competition is tense, and that’s good

Buccaneers practice went silent last week as second-year kicker Roberto Aguayo continued to struggle, suggesting that the players and coaches in Tampa realize they’re watching a young kicker show he’s not up to the pressure of the NFL. But Bucs coach Dirk Koetter says he welcomes the tension.
Koetter said veteran Nick Folk was brought in to compete with Aguayo, and the Bucs like seeing that competition in May.
“The competition has definitely started. I know everybody feels it,” Koetter said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “There’s a little tension when we’re going through that. That’s a good thing. That’s a good thing. This is pro football, there’s supposed to be competition.”
The Bucs surprised almost everyone when they chose Aguayo in the second round of last year’s draft, and when they signed Folk this offseason it was an acknowledgement that Aguayo didn’t get the job done as a rookie. From all indications Aguayo won’t have a job anymore in three months, and that’s a tense situation. As kicking in the NFL usually is.
Great investment Bucs lol.
Roberto square your shoulders with the goal posts!
The Lions drafted a good college kicker in the 5th or 6th round in 2014, and it became quite apparent that he couldn’t handle the pressure of the NFL because he looked so bad compared to his college career.
The Lions were competitive that year, going 11-5, so they couldn’t allow him much time to try to shake off the nerves and gain some confidence, so he was released after 4 or 5 games. He blew a game for them too, otherwise, they would have tied a franchise best and gone 12-4.
His performance was so bad, and maybe he realized he just didn’t have the nerves for the game because I don’t think he ever participated in another NFL camp.
Aguayo is obviously affected by the pressure, which was greatly exacerbated by the boneheaded decision to trade up to draft him in the second round.
The bucs fired Jon Gruden and replaced him with Raheem MORRIS.
The bucs do not deserve any sympathy.
They will be cursed forever
Can’t handle the pressure and doesn’t have any range. Even when he was more accurate at FSU he never had any range. Looking forward to Nick Folk putting this guy out of his misery.
It’s not good when you dropped a second round pick on one of them last year.
The Bucs simply over drafted this guy. Somehow he got the ‘automatic’ tag without being anywhere near automatic. He was 72% from 40-49 yards and 62.5% from 50+ at FSU. There are always a handful of UFAs available that put up those stats.