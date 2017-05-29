Kirk Cousins on Terrelle Pryor: He’s a joy to work with

Posted by Josh Alper on May 29, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

When discussing Terrelle Pryor’s transition from quarterback to wide receiver, the focus has often been on how much catching up Pryor has had to do compared to players who have been wideouts for their entire career.

Pryor’s 77 catches for 1,007 yards for the Browns last season is evidence that he has done pretty well on that front. That work helped him land a free agent deal in Washington and Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins recently pointed out how another aspect of Pryor’s quarterback background, seeing the field like a quarterback, is playing out with his new team.

“I like it because I’ve never had a conversation with a receiver like I’ve had with him where he said, ‘Yeah, it was two-invert, so I took it to the post. It was quarters on the backside,'” Cousins said, via CBS DC. “He really can see it and he’s going to hold me accountable, so you take the good with the bad. I love it. He’s an enthusiastic guy. He’s always wanting to run another route. ‘Let’s try it again, let’s do it again,’ just a positive attitude and he’s been a joy to work with thus far.”

Pryor signed a one-year deal, which speaks to some of the doubts that appear to exist about him around the league. Another strong year should erase some of those and he’ll be in position to have one with DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon leaving a hole at the top of the Redskins’ depth chart.