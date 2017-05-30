49ers working out veteran safety Jairus Byrd

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 30, 2017, 5:49 AM EDT

The 49ers aren’t afraid of bringing in competition at positions where they’re ostensibly covered for starters.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 49ers are working out former Bills and Saints safety Jairus Byrd among a group of defensive backs today.

When well, Byrd has been a very good safety. But that was mostly in Buffalo, as he missed 15 games in two seasons with the Saints, after signing a six-year, $54 million contract prior to the 2015 season.

The 30-year-old Byrd’s worth a look, but the 49ers have a group of high picks at the position already, with former first-rounders Eric Reid and Jimmie Ward and second-rounder Jaquiski Tartt.

But with a new administration from the one that made those gentlemen high picks, nothing is secure, and every position is going to be up for grabs (like their logjam of inside linebackers with Navorro Bowman, Malcolm Smth and new first-rounder Reuben Foster.