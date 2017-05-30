Bears cut a quarterback to make room for Victor Cruz

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 30, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT

The Bears officially added Victor Cruz to the roster, so they had to make room for him.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears completed the transaction by waiving quarterback Connor Shaw.

Shaw didn’t play last year because of a broken leg, and they’ve since added free agents Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez and No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky to the mix, so he was surplus to requirements anyway.

Shaw has actually played well in some preseasons, and could be an upgrade over what some teams are carrying at the moment. He’s also spent time with the Browns, and the Saints and Seahawks tried to claim him off waivers when Cleveland let him go.