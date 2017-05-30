Bears cut a quarterback to make room for Victor Cruz

The Bears officially added Victor Cruz to the roster, so they had to make room for him.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears completed the transaction by waiving quarterback Connor Shaw.
Shaw didn’t play last year because of a broken leg, and they’ve since added free agents Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez and No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky to the mix, so he was surplus to requirements anyway.
Shaw has actually played well in some preseasons, and could be an upgrade over what some teams are carrying at the moment. He’s also spent time with the Browns, and the Saints and Seahawks tried to claim him off waivers when Cleveland let him go.
This is Odd. Anyone who watched Shaw play during the Pre-Season I believe last year and who has followed him since his days at South Car. Knows he probably is better than Sanchez at this point. Not sure what to think… And I love Mark too
Best of luck Shaw… and wish us luck in sorting through the 20 some odd wide receivers on the roster.
I hesitate to say it, but Pace is putting together a good roster. We might have better TEs than WRs, but I think Glennon will be able to do something with Meredith, Wheaton, Wright, and now Cruz.
they should cut another player to make room for Cruz’s ego
I think they want Sanchez as a mentor for Trubisky.
I would have axed Sanchez instead- Shaw has potential- we knows what Sanchez is. I think Shaw could be a better QB from what I saw.
Good luck Victor.
Can Victor still play? We don’t know, but as long as Victor feels love, I guess that’s all that matters.
Butt fumble Sanchez passed for the most yards last year of all the Bears QB’s. A grand total of 93 yards. Not a typo.