Bears cut a quarterback to make room for Victor Cruz

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 30, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Bears officially added Victor Cruz to the roster, so they had to make room for him.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears completed the transaction by waiving quarterback Connor Shaw.

Shaw didn’t play last year because of a broken leg, and they’ve since added free agents Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez and No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky to the mix, so he was surplus to requirements anyway.

Shaw has actually played well in some preseasons, and could be an upgrade over what some teams are carrying at the moment. He’s also spent time with the Browns, and the Saints and Seahawks tried to claim him off waivers when Cleveland let him go.

7 Responses to “Bears cut a quarterback to make room for Victor Cruz”
  1. QB Film Room says: May 30, 2017 9:51 AM

    This is Odd. Anyone who watched Shaw play during the Pre-Season I believe last year and who has followed him since his days at South Car. Knows he probably is better than Sanchez at this point. Not sure what to think… And I love Mark too

  2. xargscutgrep says: May 30, 2017 9:55 AM

    Best of luck Shaw… and wish us luck in sorting through the 20 some odd wide receivers on the roster.

    I hesitate to say it, but Pace is putting together a good roster. We might have better TEs than WRs, but I think Glennon will be able to do something with Meredith, Wheaton, Wright, and now Cruz.

  3. scoops1 says: May 30, 2017 9:55 AM

    they should cut another player to make room for Cruz’s ego

  4. edavidberg says: May 30, 2017 9:56 AM

    I think they want Sanchez as a mentor for Trubisky.

  5. vegasbearfan says: May 30, 2017 10:00 AM

    I would have axed Sanchez instead- Shaw has potential- we knows what Sanchez is. I think Shaw could be a better QB from what I saw.

  6. redlikethepig says: May 30, 2017 10:03 AM

    Good luck Victor.

  7. Indybear says: May 30, 2017 10:28 AM

    Can Victor still play? We don’t know, but as long as Victor feels love, I guess that’s all that matters.

    Butt fumble Sanchez passed for the most yards last year of all the Bears QB’s. A grand total of 93 yards. Not a typo.

