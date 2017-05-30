Charean Williams makes her PFT debut on PFT Live (plus more hockey talk)

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT

Charean Williams has appeared on PFT Live plenty of time in the past. For the first time on Wednesday, she appears on the show as a soon-to-be employee of ProFootballTalk.com.

Charean, who knows the Cowboys as well as anyone, will be covering the entire league for PFT, with a natural lean toward the team she knows as well as anyone. We’ll ask her on Wednesday morning to share some of the things she knows about the Cowboys, along with whatever else comes up.

Also, for the third straight day we’ll be talking some hockey with the help of NBC’s Pierre McGuire, who becomes the first guest in PFT Live history to appear on three straight shows. We’ll preview Game Two of the Predators vs. Penguins matchup in the Stanley Cup Final, including whether he expects to see another flying catfish — which on Monday night nearly became The Fish That Killed Pittsburgh.