Derek Carr says Raiders’ offense had a mistake-filled practice

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 30, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he and his teammates weren’t even close to good enough on the practice field today.

“The things we did today were just silly. Unacceptable, but silly. The first three days of this thing we’ve been hitting on all cylinders. Today, not so much. So I look forward to hitting the bed and going back to it,” Carr said after today’s Organized Team Activities.

Carr didn’t sound overly concerned, as he and new Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing are still working on getting on the same page.

“He wants me to be an extension of him on the field. Me and coach Downing, I’m still trying to work through exactly how he wants it,” Carr said. “I’m trying to do a better job of not doing too much with all the leeway he’s giving me. And the first four days, even today, I’m catching myself doing too much. That’s why I love OTAs, it’s the perfect time to experience that and get those kinks ironed out. I had to tell him today, ‘Sorry I shouldn’t have done that.’ And he continues to just encourage me and say, ‘That’s why we’re doing it now.’ It’s a great learning opportunity.”

The Raiders hope to get all those mistake-filled learning opportunities out of their system in the next three months.