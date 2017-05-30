Derek Carr won’t talk contract after camp starts

Posted by Josh Alper on May 30, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said last week that he has “complete faith” that he and the team will reach agreement on a contract extension before the start of training camp.

On Tuesday, he said that date wasn’t just plucked out of thin air. Carr said that is also the deadline for getting a deal done before the start of his fourth NFL season.

“I wouldn’t answer my phone [to talk about his contract],” Carr said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Carr and Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie have said multiple times this offseason that they want to strike a deal that keeps the quarterback in Oakland for years to come. There was a recent report that Carr has grown frustrated by the pace of talks toward getting that deal done, however, and setting a deadline has proven effective for getting contracts done many times in the past.