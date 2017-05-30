Derek Carr won’t talk contract after camp starts

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said last week that he has “complete faith” that he and the team will reach agreement on a contract extension before the start of training camp.
On Tuesday, he said that date wasn’t just plucked out of thin air. Carr said that is also the deadline for getting a deal done before the start of his fourth NFL season.
“I wouldn’t answer my phone [to talk about his contract],” Carr said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Carr and Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie have said multiple times this offseason that they want to strike a deal that keeps the quarterback in Oakland for years to come. There was a recent report that Carr has grown frustrated by the pace of talks toward getting that deal done, however, and setting a deadline has proven effective for getting contracts done many times in the past.
It would have been much easier to extend deserving young stars like Derek Carr, Khalil Mack and Gabe Jackson if big $$$ hadn’t been wasted on an 31 year old washed-up headcase like Marshawn Lynch.
If Carr isn’t extended before the 2017 season and the Raiders have to franchise him in 2018, then it’ll cost even more and have even more dire salary cap implications.
Not a single worry or concern from Raider fans…..DC ain’t going nowhere.
raiders have been busy with vegas stuff. now that lease deal done now they can moved on to contracts and cash flow issues.
Players say this now to apply pressure to the team, but come October if the team were to call his agent and give them a huge number over huge years with a large signing bonus, there’s no way he would say no.
He doesn’t strike me as stupid, he has to know that if he doesn’t get a new contract this offseason and refuses to talk contract during the season, then he’s going to get the franchise tag.
araidersfan says:
May 30, 2017 5:31 PM
—————————————————–
its gonna get done and they didn’t break the bank on lynch anyway
Cant wait till Carr turns into cousins 2.0
Good QB whose team did not extend him on time. Then is forced to pay big money on franchising him.
Carr is a great young QB, but I really think, with experience, Connor Cook will be better. I’ve heard Carr takes every practice snap, which puts the team at a huge disadvantage if the backups have to play. Carr can see what Cook can do, so don’t expect Carr to start giving away practice snaps. Reggie McKenzie has put the Raiders in a great situation with their QBs. Nobody needs to panic.
araidersfan says:
May 30, 2017 5:31 PM
Big $$ on Lynch? Really?