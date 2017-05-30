Doug Baldwin: “I don’t know” if Russell Wilson is held accountable enough

Life in and around the Seahawks’ locker room came up for discussion last week when Seth Wickersham of ESPN published a lengthy article about frictions that have developed inside the organization over the last few years.
The overall thrust of the article was dismissed as gossip by defensive end Michael Bennett and nonsense by cornerback Richard Sherman, but wide receiver Doug Baldwin didn’t wave off questions about one of the main points of contention reported by Wickersham. That would be the contention from other Seahawks that the coaching staff doesn’t hold quarterback Russell Wilson accountable enough.
Baldwin was asked about that point during an appearance on “Brock and Salk” on 710 ESPN and didn’t come down on either side of the fence. He did say that he thinks coach Pete Carroll has done well to manage all of the personalities on the roster.
“I don’t know,” Baldwin said. “Honestly, I didn’t even read the entire article. I read parts of it. Didn’t really have time to read the whole thing. I think Pete does a fantastic job of handling different individuals differently. We all have our different personalities. We all act different ways. And Pete does a fantastic job of accommodating those personalities. He’s done it with me. He’s done it with Russ, with [Sherman], with [Marshawn Lynch], with all of us. And he does a great job at it.”
The Seahawks open their Organized Team Activities this week, which should lead to more players being asked to weigh in on the article and the overall state of affairs around the team. Whatever their answers, the Seahawks’ results come the fall will help determine if the talking points fall away or continue to be part of the atmosphere in Seattle.
When the Patriots beat you, they rip your heart out. This is just one more piece of evidence.
Seahawks haven’t been the same since 2014.
Makes sense why they would want a natural born leader like Kaepernick on the roster.
When things are going well QB’s tend to get way too much credit. When things are not going well the QB’s tend to take too much of the fault.
If you want an example…
I’m a HUGE TB12 fan but what do you think people would be saying right now about Tom Brady had Atlanta held on to win the SB 28-3? Thankfully that didn’t happen and instead we got the greatest comeback in SB history. But the off season narratives would not be slightly different. The
winning and losing narratives would be night and day. Huge difference. We remember the heroic comeback. All the 3rd and 4th down completions. While we forget Brady laying on the turf after missing the defender on his pick 6. We forget that Martellus Bennett saved the second INT with a spectacular effort. People tend to remember the last detail while forgetting everything that led up to the last detail.
