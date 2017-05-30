Doug Baldwin: “I don’t know” if Russell Wilson is held accountable enough

Posted by Josh Alper on May 30, 2017, 1:04 PM EDT

Life in and around the Seahawks’ locker room came up for discussion last week when Seth Wickersham of ESPN published a lengthy article about frictions that have developed inside the organization over the last few years.

The overall thrust of the article was dismissed as gossip by defensive end Michael Bennett and nonsense by cornerback Richard Sherman, but wide receiver Doug Baldwin didn’t wave off questions about one of the main points of contention reported by Wickersham. That would be the contention from other Seahawks that the coaching staff doesn’t hold quarterback Russell Wilson accountable enough.

Baldwin was asked about that point during an appearance on “Brock and Salk” on 710 ESPN and didn’t come down on either side of the fence. He did say that he thinks coach Pete Carroll has done well to manage all of the personalities on the roster.

“I don’t know,” Baldwin said. “Honestly, I didn’t even read the entire article. I read parts of it. Didn’t really have time to read the whole thing. I think Pete does a fantastic job of handling different individuals differently. We all have our different personalities. We all act different ways. And Pete does a fantastic job of accommodating those personalities. He’s done it with me. He’s done it with Russ, with [Sherman], with [Marshawn Lynch], with all of us. And he does a great job at it.”

The Seahawks open their Organized Team Activities this week, which should lead to more players being asked to weigh in on the article and the overall state of affairs around the team. Whatever their answers, the Seahawks’ results come the fall will help determine if the talking points fall away or continue to be part of the atmosphere in Seattle.