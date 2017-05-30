Doug Baldwin: “I don’t know” if Russell Wilson is held accountable enough

Life in and around the Seahawks’ locker room came up for discussion last week when Seth Wickersham of ESPN published a lengthy article about frictions that have developed inside the organization over the last few years.
The overall thrust of the article was dismissed as gossip by defensive end Michael Bennett and nonsense by cornerback Richard Sherman, but wide receiver Doug Baldwin didn’t wave off questions about one of the main points of contention reported by Wickersham. That would be the contention from other Seahawks that the coaching staff doesn’t hold quarterback Russell Wilson accountable enough.
Baldwin was asked about that point during an appearance on “Brock and Salk” on 710 ESPN and didn’t come down on either side of the fence. He did say that he thinks coach Pete Carroll has done well to manage all of the personalities on the roster.
“I don’t know,” Baldwin said. “Honestly, I didn’t even read the entire article. I read parts of it. Didn’t really have time to read the whole thing. I think Pete does a fantastic job of handling different individuals differently. We all have our different personalities. We all act different ways. And Pete does a fantastic job of accommodating those personalities. He’s done it with me. He’s done it with Russ, with [Sherman], with [Marshawn Lynch], with all of us. And he does a great job at it.”
The Seahawks open their Organized Team Activities this week, which should lead to more players being asked to weigh in on the article and the overall state of affairs around the team. Whatever their answers, the Seahawks’ results come the fall will help determine if the talking points fall away or continue to be part of the atmosphere in Seattle.
When things are going well QB’s tend to get way too much credit. When things are not going well the QB’s tend to take too much of the fault.
I’m a HUGE TB12 fan but what do you think people would be saying right now about Tom Brady had Atlanta held on to win the SB 28-3? Thankfully that didn’t happen and instead we got the greatest comeback in SB history. But the off season narratives would not be slightly different. The
winning and losing narratives would be night and day. Huge difference. We remember the heroic comeback. All the 3rd and 4th down completions. While we forget Brady laying on the turf after missing the defender on his pick 6. We forget that Martellus Bennett saved the second INT with a spectacular effort. People tend to remember the last detail while forgetting everything that led up to the last detail.
I think Russell Wilson gets a bad rap.
Doug Baldwin was one of the Patriots MVP’s in Superbowl 49. His body gesture after scoring the last Seahawks TD (and his subsequent 15 yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct) is the stuff of legend.
SEA is done, with all of the problems that roster has with the worst O-Line in the NFL, No CBs as Lane is horrible and the rookie isn’t ready and with 3 extremely injury prone RBs one of which is in decline in Lacy who hasn’t sniffed 1K YDs since 2014 or scored a rushing TD in 2 freaking years, The Hawks are going to Implode this year. You take a flawed roster then added anger/emotions in to the mix and its never good, especially with the team aging. Both of their best pass rushers are over 30+ YRs old, Sherman and Kam are almost 30, Earl Thomas is getting there. SEA is going to need rebuild in the next few years, I think the team implodes this year and they get an Early jump start.
Arizona is loaded this year, I’d bet money AZ re-takes the NFC-W again this year. SEA is done.
You’ll pardon me if I don’t give a lot of weight to the opinions of a guy who celebrates a Super Bowl touchdown by pooping the football….
Wilson essentially got no grief for that SB pass. I can see where that would be point of contention with other players.
Should’ve ran Lynch.
That’s actually a great answer / non-answer from Baldwin. If Carroll treats Wilson differently, then he believes that’s what works best with Wilson. No coach treats everyone exactly the same. I like Richard Sherman, but he should realize that he’s a player and stick to that. If he can’t, then Carroll and the Seahawks will look to dump him after the season. None of this is made up and Baldwin is confirming that here. As far as Michael Bennett goes, he just likes to hear himself talk.
“I’m a HUGE TB12 fan but what do you think people would be saying right now about Tom Brady had Atlanta held on to win the SB 28-3?”
Don’t really know what you’re talking about but most “great” QBs have put up some stinkers in the postseason. Brady’s rep would’ve survived it too.
It’s safe to say that Seattle’s “dynasty” was over once Cheatin’ Pete decided to throw the ball.
Wilson immediately threw his receiver under the bus, the locker room is fractured, the offense and defense are fighting, and the 12th man hopped the 1st bandwagon out of town.
no disrespect to Doug Baldwin but receivers (not as much as tailbacks but still…) are a dime a dozen. Russell Wilson still has Hall of Fame potential and he can lead the Seahawks to more Super Bowl titles. Baldwin hasn’t always been the classiest fellow, remember his Super Bowl dance?
Sometimes when BB and the Pats lay waste to your team, it comes in different ways and different styles, but the result is the same.
Teams go into tailspins, regardless of how fast or slow, once NE exposes them.
Go ask Rex Ryan how some of his seasons ended up after a mid season meeting between the Jets and Pats. Outside of 2010, he was constantly looking to cover for embarrassing bludgeonings after running his yap with his team in tow.
Now with Seattle in cap hell, their fade will continue.
Every team goes through a certain amount of internal crap — it’s just that most don’t have their dirty laundry published in an ESPN article.
….. but Seattle has the WORST Oline in the NFL.
Maybe, but Lynch was not very good in short yardage, not to mention BB was showing 7 DL, inducing Carroll to call what Bevel called.
At some point, you have to tip your cap to NE for practicing that play, knowing it was coming, and the fact NE didn’t even practice it well that week!
That means Butler took all of his wrongs in practice and made it right in the biggest moment of SB history.
The only way Seattle wins in that situation, outside of another play working (which we’ll never know), would have been to run a different play out of the typical formation they like to show in that situation.
So, shame on Carroll for thinking NE wouldn’t have seen that on film somewhere while prepping.
It’s those kinds of hiccup moves by coaches who don’t completely respect BB and the Pats, which ends up costing them.
Pats fans have seen such arrogance for years.
Hard work and diligence mean something when you’re a coach in the NFL. No one does it better than BB.
Coach: “Russell, you need to do better. Here’s what we want you to do…”
Wilson: (unwavering direct eye contact) “Absolutely, coach. Completely understood. I’ll work hard and perfect it. Go ‘hawks.”
Coach: “Must you finish everything you say like that?”
Seems to be a lot of turmoil on that team. I’ll bet the Seahawks have an unhappy locker room.
I was one that thought it would blow up sooner, but give them credit for sneaking out a ring a few years back.
I figured it would be short lived after that. High risk/high reward approach with Carroll feeding a lot of immaturity with his antics and style as a NFL head coach.
Quite frankly, I am not sure how it ever worked. His gee golly Pop Warner approach and being “pumped and jacked”, is simply childish.