Ezekiel Elliot back in action after last week’s car wreck

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 30, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT

The Cowboys decided to park Ezekiel Elliott last week, after he was involved in a car accident.

But according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Elliott was apparently fine, since he was back on the field when the Cowboys returned to Organized Team Activities Tuesday.

Elliott had some minor soreness but not a concussion during the accident, in which he was the passenger.

He still did conditioning work on the side, which gave Darren McFadden some work with the first offense.