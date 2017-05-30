 Skip to content

Ezekiel Elliot back in action after last week’s car wreck

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 30, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT
The Cowboys decided to park Ezekiel Elliott last week, after he was involved in a car accident.

But according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Elliott was apparently fine, since he was back on the field when the Cowboys returned to Organized Team Activities Tuesday.

Elliott had some minor soreness but not a concussion during the accident, in which he was the passenger.

He still did conditioning work on the side, which gave Darren McFadden some work with the first offense.

7 Responses to “Ezekiel Elliot back in action after last week’s car wreck”
  1. tinkletinkleonyourstar says: May 30, 2017 5:18 PM

    when are we going to find out how long his suspension is for sexually assaulting that girl.
    yes folks, it’s still sexual assault even though the girl did not care.
    He pulled down a girls top, in public no less, without her consent.

  2. thegreatgabbert says: May 30, 2017 5:37 PM

    Bobbleheads don’t get whiplash.

  3. medialovesthecowboys says: May 30, 2017 5:45 PM

    While you’re absolutely right, it’s time to get off that high horse. Your favourite player on your favourite team would totally get a pass from you and you know it.

  4. thirdistheworrd says: May 30, 2017 6:18 PM

    Most likely. That’s what we need to change. There is no excuse for harming a woman ever and the NFL needs a zero tolerance policy. Football players may not be role models but football is the most masculine sport, and we need to hold its players to the highest standard of masculinity. Including our home team players.

  5. sportoficionado says: May 30, 2017 6:37 PM

    Zeke is the man. strikes fear not only in his opponents hearts but also their irrational troll/fans online–who make preposterous statements like the one’s you’ll probably read on this thread.

  6. abninf says: May 30, 2017 6:48 PM

    Um, no stud. No it’s not.

  7. thegreatgabbert says: May 30, 2017 6:53 PM

    “It had a HUGE head with rows of gleaming teeth officer, coming straight at me, I froze up and couldn’t swerve in time…..”.

