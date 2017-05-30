Giants moving Mykkele Thompson to cornerback

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 30, 2017, 12:48 AM EDT

With depth at the safety position seemingly solidified following the addition of Duke Ihenacho last week, the New York Giants are moving a former fifth-round pick from safety to cornerback.

According to James Kratch of NJ.com, the Giants have moved Mykkele Thompson to cornerback.

Thompson is practicing at the position during the team’s OTAs. He’s appeared in just one game for the Giants after being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. A knee injury derailed his season last year and landed him on injured reserve in September.

With Landon Collins, Ihenacho, Darian Thompson, Andrew Adams and Nat Berhe still left at safety, Thompson has a better chance of contributing at cornerback if he can make the transition successfully.