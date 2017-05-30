Giants sign fourth-rounder Wayne Gallman

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 30, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT

The Giants are down to one unsigned draft pick, and have the running back they expect to contribute this under under contract.

The team announced that fourth-rounder Wayne Gallman has signed, which leaves just first-round tight end Evan Engram without a deal.

Gallman, a running back from Clemson, will be expected to play a significant role this year in the absence of a free agent addition at the position. He and second-year back Paul Perkins are the most likely candidates to carry the load in the backfield.

Gallman rushed 675 times for 3,424 yards at Clemson, a 5.1-yard average.