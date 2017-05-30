How real is Seattle’s interest in Colin Kaepernick?

The Seahawks’ curious public courtship with Colin Kaepernick continues, but the clock is ticking on consummation.
With Seattle launching their seven-session OTA program on Tuesday, it would make plenty of sense for the Seahawks to have already signed him, if they want him. The real question, given that nothing is imminent between Kaepernick and Seattle, is whether they do.
Skepticism emerged when the team initially leaked its interest in Kaepernick, with his girlfriend approving of the PFT item pointing out the curiosities arising from the decision to make known to the team’s competitors that the Seahawks were considering adding him. And now that Kaepernick has had a visit (not a workout, just a visit) along with Austin Davis, it’s hard not to wonder whether the goal was either to create the impression that a disinterested league actually has interest in Kaepernick — or to provide a kick in the ass to the current Russell Wilson understudies with the OTA process approaching.
Maybe they’ll still sign Kaepernick, if Trevone Boykin and/or Jake Heaps stink it up in practice (or if Trevone Boykin gets in trouble, again). Or maybe they just won’t, riding with a starter who will always find a way to keep playing and using the backups for the purposes of distributing practice passes to backups and/or running the scout team.
Regardless, Seattle remains the most viable option for a quarterback who has largely been forgotten by the NFL, for reasons that are becoming gradually more clear. If the Seahawks don’t sign him, the question becomes whether he’ll land on a roster if/when injuries inevitably happen.
“The clock is ticking.”
Why? Because PFT says so? Kaepernick isn’t going anywhere, why would Seattle feel any sense of urgency? If they want to sign him they will do it on their own timeline not anybody elses.
While I understand that some don’t like Kaepernick’s political stance last year, how does that make him more unemployable than Joe Mixon?
If I were Colin, I would get a new attitude, new socks, and a new girlfriend — and not necessarily in that order.
Only way he gets a shot is an apology for the Pig socks and trying to compare police training to that of a hair dresser.
And that’s probably what Seattle was testing the water for. The fact he didn’t get signed gives you the answer.
The 8 stories a day dedicated to a borderline QB2 closer to QB3 is very real. We’re entering the Tebow zone with these Kaep stories. He’s not very good and he carries a ton of baggage with him.
Why are we still talking about this? Every commenter on here has already made every point as to why Kaep does not have a job.
If a white baseball player decided he was going to make a political stand by refusing to wear #42 on Jackie Robinson Day, wear a t-shirt with Trump standing next to David Duke, and wear socks depicting African-American pastors as pigs, I am pretty sure you would not be lamenting the fact that that individual was not hired by a team because of the fan backlash that would surely come.
That’s what happens when someone refuses to stand for the National Anthem, wears a Fidel Castro shirt, and wears socks (at work by the way) depicting white police officers as pigs. Oh, and he is a backup, so not worth the headache.
I think Seattle’s interest is far less than PFT’s man-crush on Kaep. In fact, it’s getting a little creepy.
For all but the most unaware people in America…. Kaepernick diesnt have a job cause he’s not that good. As we’ve seen in the NFL countless times, if you can play then you’ll find a team willing to let you help them on the field. Look at Vick and Mixon vs Kaep and Rice as a prime example… two could still play and two couldnt…. simple as that
“… Kaepernick has had a visit (not a workout, just a visit)”
Correct! He was interviewed for a “position” …
Seahawks …”Colin, are you planning on continuing to kneel during our National Anthem?”
Colin … “Absolutely!”
Seahawks … “You can kneel at home.”
If the ‘Hawks sign Kaepernick I will cancel my 4 season tickets that i have owned for 18 years! DONT DO IT
He’s done in the NFL. He sealed his fate. Time to move on to the next train wreck.
How could this possibly be a PR move by Seattle? Paul Allen has more money than he could burn in 100 lifetimes. He doesn’t need to create good pr for the league. He wants a winner, not an income.
The Seahawks were interested enough to meet CK. They didn’t sign him. That’s how interested they were/are.
“If the ‘Hawks sign Kaepernick I will cancel my 4 season tickets that i have owned for 18 years! DONT DO IT”
Pants on fire . . .
The political angle on this non-story is getting old. If teams viewed Kaepernick as a starting caliber NFL QB then he’d be on an NFL roster. If you’re viewed as a backup, you better not come with distractions, be they your own if be they a product of the media. Kaepernick comes with distractions, period.
twinfan24 says:
May 30, 2017 10:21 AM
While I understand that some don’t like Kaepernick’s political stance last year, how does that make him more unemployable than Joe Mixon?
Joe Mixon is on the front nine of the skill set curve.
Colin Kapernick is on the back nine.
You lost me at…”With his girlfriend approving of the ptf item”…
John Mara nailed it with his comments a few days ago: owners don’t want this guy’s baggage, and if any players on existing teams start carrying on the way Kaepernick did in SF last year, their fans will be livid.
The effort on the part of PFT to make CK a victim has become ludicrous. Kaepernick can’t have it both ways: he can’t on the one hand demand his right to free speech and expression while on the other ignoring the fact that his choice have consequences. Kaepernick is free to protest in any way he pleases, and the owners are free to refuse to consider his services as a football player because of his actions.
You can’t support Kaepernick while at the same time ripping NFL teams whose owners and coaches don’t want the distraction and negative attention he’ll bring to their team.