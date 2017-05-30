How real is Seattle’s interest in Colin Kaepernick?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT

The Seahawks’ curious public courtship with Colin Kaepernick continues, but the clock is ticking on consummation.

With Seattle launching their seven-session OTA program on Tuesday, it would make plenty of sense for the Seahawks to have already signed him, if they want him. The real question, given that nothing is imminent between Kaepernick and Seattle, is whether they do.

Skepticism emerged when the team initially leaked its interest in Kaepernick, with his girlfriend approving of the PFT item pointing out the curiosities arising from the decision to make known to the team’s competitors that the Seahawks were considering adding him. And now that Kaepernick has had a visit (not a workout, just a visit) along with Austin Davis, it’s hard not to wonder whether the goal was either to create the impression that a disinterested league actually has interest in Kaepernick — or to provide a kick in the ass to the current Russell Wilson understudies with the OTA process approaching.

Maybe they’ll still sign Kaepernick, if Trevone Boykin and/or Jake Heaps stink it up in practice (or if Trevone Boykin gets in trouble, again). Or maybe they just won’t, riding with a starter who will always find a way to keep playing and using the backups for the purposes of distributing practice passes to backups and/or running the scout team.

Regardless, Seattle remains the most viable option for a quarterback who has largely been forgotten by the NFL, for reasons that are becoming gradually more clear. If the Seahawks don’t sign him, the question becomes whether he’ll land on a roster if/when injuries inevitably happen.