Jay Gruden: Junior Galette still has the quick twitch

Posted by Josh Alper on May 30, 2017, 10:03 AM EDT

Linebacker Junior Galette hasn’t played in a game since the 2014 season because of a pair of Achilles tears that have occurred since the Redskins signed him as a free agent in July 2015.

Galette is making another comeback bid this offseason and has been doing limited on-field work during Organized Team Activities as part of that process. That hasn’t provided a clear picture of what the Redskins can expect from him this season, but coach Jay Gruden said what they’ve seen has been positive.

“He knows he’s got a little ways to go, but you can still see that he’s got the quick twitch, which you really need off the edge,” Gruden said, via ESPN.com. “He can bend, and now as far as stamina goes, he’s going to continue to work to get in shape. But knowing Junior, the way he works and the way he trains and prepares, he’ll get himself into shape. The big thing is feeling confident in those Achilles, getting that burst back, which it looks like he’s got a lot of it back. It’s just a matter of maintaining that burst for a long period of time.”

Forecasting what Galette will be able to do in game action is difficult in May, but the need for more pass rushing means he should get plenty of chances to show the team that he can provide it before they decide to look elsewhere.