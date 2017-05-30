Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins has slimmed down

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 30, 2017, 2:03 AM EDT

Perhaps recognizing he was running out of chances in the NFL, New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins has dropped weight and looks to be in much better shape during OTAs.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Seferian-Jenkins is down to 260 pounds per his agent Brian Fettner.

“The light went on, and he’s really dialed in,” Fettner said.

Seferian-Jenkins was suspended for the first two games of the upcoming season after a DUI arrest last year. The former second-round pick was dumped by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season after the arrest as it reached a breaking point with the team. Injuries and a general lack of production, combined with the emergence of Cameron Brate, led to his exit from Tampa Bay.

Seferian-Jenkins caught just two passes for 10 yards in seven games played for the Jets last season after being claimed off waivers.