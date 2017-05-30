Jonathan Williams looking to seize backup role to LeSean McCoy

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 30, 2017, 1:43 AM EDT

With the New England Patriots stealing away Mike Gillislee in restricted free agency, Buffalo Bills running back Jonathan Williams knows there’s a significant opportunity for him to step up into the prime backup role to LeSean McCoy.

It’s an opportunity Williams doesn’t intend on squandering.

“You know every day I just come out here and try to do my best,” Williams said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “I’m learning from one of the best backs in the league in LeSean McCoy. This offensive scheme is a great scheme for any running back, so every day I’m just taking it one day at a time.

“You definitely see that opening, but like I said, I’m trying to take it one day at a time and keep getting better.”

McCoy has also missed five games due to injury over the past two seasons, which would give the occasional spot starting opportunity for Williams as well if such injuries continue.

Even with McCoy and Gillislee on the roster last year, Williams appeared in 11 games and received 27 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown. He also lost two fumbles in that span, which is an area he’ll need to solidify if he’s getting an increased workload this year.