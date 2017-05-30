Kevin White: It’s got to happen now

Posted by Josh Alper on May 30, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

The Bears had high hopes for what wide receiver Kevin White could do in their offense when they drafted him in the first round of the 2015 draft, but they haven’t had much of a chance to actually see him in their offense.

White has played in just four games, catching 19 passes for 187 yards, over his first two seasons due to leg injuries that have otherwise kept him out of the lineup in Chicago. That makes 2017 a pivotal year for White and he said Tuesday that he is well aware of the stakes.

“It’s got to happen now,” White said. “I’ve got to turn it up. You know even in year one, year two, I always want to turn it up and show what I can do. So to me, year three, it’s time.”

The departure of Alshon Jeffery has left the Bears without an established No. 1 receiver heading into the season, so White’s emergence would definitely be a case of better late than never for Chicago. If he can’t, a fourth bite at the apple might have to come somewhere else.