Mark Sanchez hurts knee, Bears hold onto Connor Shaw

Posted by Josh Alper on May 30, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT
Tuesday began with the Bears announcing that quarterback Connor Shaw was being waived to make room on the roster for wide receiver Victor Cruz.

It will end with Shaw still on the team’s roster. The Bears announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have rescinded their earlier move involving the quarterback and waived wide receiver Jhajuan Seales.

The reason for the shift was a need for a healthy quarterback for the rest of the offseason program. Mark Sanchez injured his knee during the team’s OTA practice on Tuesday and, per multiple reports, will be out for the rest of OTAs and June’s mandatory minicamp.

The Bears have Mike Glennon and first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky on hand, but obviously felt they’d rather have a third arm to work with during the rest of their offseason practices. Sanchez is expected back for training camp, which may make this a temporary stay of execution for Shaw but Tuesday’s events are a reminder that little is set in stone.

10 Responses to “Mark Sanchez hurts knee, Bears hold onto Connor Shaw”
  1. karmathaitch says: May 30, 2017 6:17 PM

    Conner Shaw is better than captain buttfumble

  2. crik911 says: May 30, 2017 6:22 PM

    For the love of god, Please release the Sanchize. I can’t take any more 🙂

  3. mindelm42 says: May 30, 2017 6:29 PM

    Maybe that’s why OBJ skips practice…doesn’t want to get hurt in meaningless situation

  4. tylawspick6 says: May 30, 2017 6:40 PM

    just a perrenial loser
    how did this kid ever get drafted?

  5. filmex2000 says: May 30, 2017 6:42 PM

    As long as he didn’t hurt his butt, he should be okay.

  6. mcdeez22 says: May 30, 2017 6:45 PM

    Is there even a 0.000001% chance Mark Sanchez could lead this Bears team to a Super Bowl? If not, what’s the point? Cut him and keep Shaw. At least the kid has upside. The worst case scenario is that he has to play, he stinks, and the Bears win three games instead of five and get a better draft pick next year. Take the chance.

  7. abninf says: May 30, 2017 6:47 PM

    Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend wants an explanation.

  8. happy1114 says: May 30, 2017 6:59 PM

    Conner Shaw is better anyway and a great teammate. He would have been the starter in Chicago last year at some point if he hadn’t been hurt.

  9. thegreatgabbert says: May 30, 2017 7:09 PM

    Save a little money and try to get by on one of those cheap knees made in Mexico. Sure…

  10. thegreatgabbert says: May 30, 2017 7:11 PM

    I bet that knee was made in Mexico.

