Mark Sanchez hurts knee, Bears hold onto Connor Shaw

Posted by Josh Alper on May 30, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT

Tuesday began with the Bears announcing that quarterback Connor Shaw was being waived to make room on the roster for wide receiver Victor Cruz.

It will end with Shaw still on the team’s roster. The Bears announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have rescinded their earlier move involving the quarterback and waived wide receiver Jhajuan Seales.

The reason for the shift was a need for a healthy quarterback for the rest of the offseason program. Mark Sanchez injured his knee during the team’s OTA practice on Tuesday and, per multiple reports, will be out for the rest of OTAs and June’s mandatory minicamp.

The Bears have Mike Glennon and first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky on hand, but obviously felt they’d rather have a third arm to work with during the rest of their offseason practices. Sanchez is expected back for training camp, which may make this a temporary stay of execution for Shaw but Tuesday’s events are a reminder that little is set in stone.