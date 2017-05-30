Mark Sanchez hurts knee, Bears hold onto Connor Shaw

Tuesday began with the Bears announcing that quarterback Connor Shaw was being waived to make room on the roster for wide receiver Victor Cruz.
It will end with Shaw still on the team’s roster. The Bears announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have rescinded their earlier move involving the quarterback and waived wide receiver Jhajuan Seales.
The reason for the shift was a need for a healthy quarterback for the rest of the offseason program. Mark Sanchez injured his knee during the team’s OTA practice on Tuesday and, per multiple reports, will be out for the rest of OTAs and June’s mandatory minicamp.
The Bears have Mike Glennon and first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky on hand, but obviously felt they’d rather have a third arm to work with during the rest of their offseason practices. Sanchez is expected back for training camp, which may make this a temporary stay of execution for Shaw but Tuesday’s events are a reminder that little is set in stone.
Conner Shaw is better than captain buttfumble
For the love of god, Please release the Sanchize. I can’t take any more 🙂
Maybe that’s why OBJ skips practice…doesn’t want to get hurt in meaningless situation
just a perrenial loser
how did this kid ever get drafted?
As long as he didn’t hurt his butt, he should be okay.
Is there even a 0.000001% chance Mark Sanchez could lead this Bears team to a Super Bowl? If not, what’s the point? Cut him and keep Shaw. At least the kid has upside. The worst case scenario is that he has to play, he stinks, and the Bears win three games instead of five and get a better draft pick next year. Take the chance.
Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend wants an explanation.
Conner Shaw is better anyway and a great teammate. He would have been the starter in Chicago last year at some point if he hadn’t been hurt.
Save a little money and try to get by on one of those cheap knees made in Mexico. Sure…
I bet that knee was made in Mexico.