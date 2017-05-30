McCown looking better than Petty and Hackenberg at Jets’ OTAs

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 30, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT

The Jets are giving all three of the quarterbacks on their roster a chance to win the starting job, but Josh McCown appears to be a step ahead of Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg.

McCown took the first snaps in the Organized Team Activities that were open to the media, and according to Connor Hughes of NJ.com, McCown is looking like far and away the best quarterback on the practice field.

The Jets signed McCown this year with the idea that he could start if needed and could also help mentor Petty, a 2015 fourth-round pick, and Hackenberg, a 2016 second-round pick. All three of them are likely to make the 53-man roster, but it remains to be seen what order they’ll be in on the Week One depth chart.

McCown, who turns 38 on July 4, appears to have the edge over both of the youngsters. If Petty or Hackenberg can make it a close call, they might get the nod because the Jets would rather groom a young quarterback. At the moment, however, it doesn’t sound like the competition is particularly close.