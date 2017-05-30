Report: Broncos’ Shaquil Barrett out several months after injuring hip

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 30, 2017, 11:01 PM EDT

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett will miss significant time after sustaining a serious hip injury during workouts away from the team’s facility, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Per Klis, Barrett is expected to miss at least 2-3 months and is being further evaluated by hip specialists to determine whether surgery is required to rectify the issue.

Barrett has appeared in all 32 games for the Broncos over the last two seasons. He was a surprise performer in 2015, recording 5.5 sacks, 50 tackles and four forced fumbles. However, he wasn’t as productive last year as he received less playing time behind DeMarcus Ware, Von Miller and Shane Ray.

But with Ware retiring, Barrett was set to factor more heavily into the Broncos pass rush. Now there’s a chance, at least, that he won’t be ready for the start of the regular season.