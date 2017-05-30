Report: Matt Jones on the way out in Washington

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 30, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT

Washington running back Matt Jones is skipping Organized Team Activities, and it appears he may never be back at the team’s practice facility again.

The Washington Post reports that members of the coaching staff told Jones he’s no longer in the team’s plans and is waiting for either a trade or, more likely, his release.

Jones started the first seven games of 2016 and ran for 460 yards on 99 carries, but after Rob Kelley became the lead back in the second half of the season and Washington drafted Samaje Perine, there may be no room for Jones.

It’s unclear whether Jones will still be on the roster when Washington’s minicamp opens on June 13. That workout is mandatory, so if he’s still on the team then he’ll presumably be there.