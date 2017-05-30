 Skip to content

Report: Matt Jones on the way out in Washington

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 30, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT
Getty Images

Washington running back Matt Jones is skipping Organized Team Activities, and it appears he may never be back at the team’s practice facility again.

The Washington Post reports that members of the coaching staff told Jones he’s no longer in the team’s plans and is waiting for either a trade or, more likely, his release.

Jones started the first seven games of 2016 and ran for 460 yards on 99 carries, but after Rob Kelley became the lead back in the second half of the season and Washington drafted Samaje Perine, there may be no room for Jones.

It’s unclear whether Jones will still be on the roster when Washington’s minicamp opens on June 13. That workout is mandatory, so if he’s still on the team then he’ll presumably be there.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Rumor Mill, Top Stories, Washington Redskins
yo

Charean Williams makes her PFT debut on PFT Live (plus more hockey talk)

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT
Getty Images

Charean Williams has appeared on PFT Live plenty of time in the past. For the first time on Wednesday, she appears on the show as a soon-to-be employee of ProFootballTalk.com.

Charean, who knows the Cowboys as well as anyone, will be covering the entire league for PFT, with a natural lean toward the team she knows as well as anyone. We’ll ask her on Wednesday morning to share some of the things she knows about the Cowboys, along with whatever else comes up.

Also, for the third straight day we’ll be talking some hockey with the help of NBC’s Pierre McGuire, who becomes the first guest in PFT Live history to appear on three straight shows. We’ll preview Game Two of the Predators vs. Penguins matchup in the Stanley Cup Final, including whether he expects to see another flying catfish — which on Monday night nearly became The Fish That Killed Pittsburgh.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Vikings finally sign Tommy Armstrong

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2017, 9:13 PM EDT
Getty Images

After trying out at the team’s rookie minicamp, former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong said the team planned to sign him as a safety in advance of Organized Team Activities. They didn’t then, but they have now.

The Vikings announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Armstrong, whom they’ve designated as a safety. He spent the first two days of the minicamp at running back, before switching to safety for the last day.

To create a roster spot, the Vikings waived receiver Mitch Mathews.

Armstrong generated a 30-14 record as a starting quarterback for the Cornhuskers, giving him the third most wins in team history.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Trumaine Johnson skips OTA, Rams don’t know why

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT
Getty Images

Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who signed a franchise tender for the second straight year, is under contract but not required to appear for voluntary offseason drills. On Tuesday, Johnson unexpectedly didn’t show up for an OTA session.

“We weren’t expecting him not to be here,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday. “He’s done a great job communicating with us, but I’m not really sure where he was today.”

The move came as a surprise because Johnson previously had been participating.

“Trumaine’s been excellent this offseason program,” McVay said. “Certainly, it was one of those things . . . you get out on the field and maybe there’s something that’s happened since then. So, I don’t have my phone on me, but it is voluntary and I think that’s something that’s important for us to remember. Certainly, you like it when all of your guys are here, but I thought the guys that stepped up in his absence today, did a nice job competing. You saw good things from E.J. Gaines, Nickell [Robey-Coleman], so that’s the thing you like about your secondary with the depth that we do have.”

McVay seemed to struggle striking the balance between the rule that the workouts are voluntary and the reality that coaches want their players to be present.

“It’s a situation where I continue to remind people that it is voluntary,” McVay said. “We’re not sure where Trumaine was today, but it is voluntary. . . . I’m sure we’ll find out specifically because he’s done a great job this offseason communicating and being here every day. I’m sure we’ll find out a little bit more moving forward.”

With Johnson not signed to a long-term deal and a July 15 deadline looming for reaching such an agreement, was the absence contract related?

“I don’t think so,” McVay said. “But, again, those are things that we’re keeping in-house. Not sure about that, to answer your question. Haven’t heard anything of that nature, right now.”

Johnson surely didn’t stay away without a reason, especially since he’d been participating. Time will tell what the reason was.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Report: Seahawks not expected to sign Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 30, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT
Getty Images

The one and only team that has expressed interest in Colin Kaepernick appears unlikely to sign him.

Pat Kirwan of SiriusXM NFL Radio said today that he doesn’t expect the Seahawks to sign Kaepernick. That’s particularly noteworthy because Kirwan has a long and close relationship with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, dating to their time together when Carroll was defensive coordinator and then head coach of the Jets from 1990 to 1994. Kirwan didn’t say Carroll was the source of his belief that Kaepernick won’t be a Seahawk, but it seems unlikely that Kirwan would have bad information about the team his old friend coaches.

That raises the question: If Kaepernick can’t get a job in Seattle, where can he get a job? So far, other teams have shown no interest, ostensibly because they think he’s not a good fit in their offense but likely also because they have a problem with his decision to kneel for the national anthem last year.

Kaepernick may have to sit and wait and see if some quarterback gets hurt in training camp or the preseason, and a team becomes desperate enough to improve at football’s most important position that it decides to put aside objections to his political stances. It’s unfortunate for Kaepernick that it’s come to that, but his options appear to be severely limited.

Permalink 52 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Mark Sanchez hurts knee, Bears hold onto Connor Shaw

Posted by Josh Alper on May 30, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT
Getty Images

Tuesday began with the Bears announcing that quarterback Connor Shaw was being waived to make room on the roster for wide receiver Victor Cruz.

It will end with Shaw still on the team’s roster. The Bears announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have rescinded their earlier move involving the quarterback and waived wide receiver Jhajuan Seales.

The reason for the shift was a need for a healthy quarterback for the rest of the offseason program. Mark Sanchez injured his knee during the team’s OTA practice on Tuesday and, per multiple reports, will be out for the rest of OTAs and June’s mandatory minicamp.

The Bears have Mike Glennon and first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky on hand, but obviously felt they’d rather have a third arm to work with during the rest of their offseason practices. Sanchez is expected back for training camp, which may make this a temporary stay of execution for Shaw but Tuesday’s events are a reminder that little is set in stone.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Derek Carr won’t talk contract after camp starts

Posted by Josh Alper on May 30, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT
Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said last week that he has “complete faith” that he and the team will reach agreement on a contract extension before the start of training camp.

On Tuesday, he said that date wasn’t just plucked out of thin air. Carr said that is also the deadline for getting a deal done before the start of his fourth NFL season.

“I wouldn’t answer my phone [to talk about his contract],” Carr said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Carr and Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie have said multiple times this offseason that they want to strike a deal that keeps the quarterback in Oakland for years to come. There was a recent report that Carr has grown frustrated by the pace of talks toward getting that deal done, however, and setting a deadline has proven effective for getting contracts done many times in the past.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Kevin White: It’s got to happen now

Posted by Josh Alper on May 30, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Bears had high hopes for what wide receiver Kevin White could do in their offense when they drafted him in the first round of the 2015 draft, but they haven’t had much of a chance to actually see him in their offense.

White has played in just four games, catching 19 passes for 187 yards, over his first two seasons due to leg injuries that have otherwise kept him out of the lineup in Chicago. That makes 2017 a pivotal year for White and he said Tuesday that he is well aware of the stakes.

“It’s got to happen now,” White said. “I’ve got to turn it up. You know even in year one, year two, I always want to turn it up and show what I can do. So to me, year three, it’s time.”

The departure of Alshon Jeffery has left the Bears without an established No. 1 receiver heading into the season, so White’s emergence would definitely be a case of better late than never for Chicago. If he can’t, a fourth bite at the apple might have to come somewhere else.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Derek Carr says Raiders’ offense had a mistake-filled practice

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 30, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT
AP

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he and his teammates weren’t even close to good enough on the practice field today.

“The things we did today were just silly. Unacceptable, but silly. The first three days of this thing we’ve been hitting on all cylinders. Today, not so much. So I look forward to hitting the bed and going back to it,” Carr said after today’s Organized Team Activities.

Carr didn’t sound overly concerned, as he and new Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing are still working on getting on the same page.

“He wants me to be an extension of him on the field. Me and coach Downing, I’m still trying to work through exactly how he wants it,” Carr said. “I’m trying to do a better job of not doing too much with all the leeway he’s giving me. And the first four days, even today, I’m catching myself doing too much. That’s why I love OTAs, it’s the perfect time to experience that and get those kinks ironed out. I had to tell him today, ‘Sorry I shouldn’t have done that.’ And he continues to just encourage me and say, ‘That’s why we’re doing it now.’ It’s a great learning opportunity.”

The Raiders hope to get all those mistake-filled learning opportunities out of their system in the next three months.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Ezekiel Elliot back in action after last week’s car wreck

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 30, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys decided to park Ezekiel Elliott last week, after he was involved in a car accident.

But according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Elliott was apparently fine, since he was back on the field when the Cowboys returned to Organized Team Activities Tuesday.

Elliott had some minor soreness but not a concussion during the accident, in which he was the passenger.

He still did conditioning work on the side, which gave Darren McFadden some work with the first offense.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Vikings sign draft picks Jack Tocho, Stacy Coley

Posted by Josh Alper on May 30, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings are down to one unsigned pick from their 2017 draft class and it doesn’t sound like it will be long until they have a complete set.

In addition to the three signings announced earlier on Tuesday, the team has also signed seventh-round safety Jack Tocho to a four-year rookie deal. Tocho started 36 games at North Carolina State and finished his career with six interceptions.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that the team has also signed seventh-round wideout Stacy Coley. Coley had 166 catches for 2,128 yards and 20 touchdowns at the University of Miami and joins fifth-rounder Rodney Adams as draft additions to the receiving corps.

Tomasson also reports that second-round running back Dalvin Cook only needs “i’s need to be dotted and the t’s crossed” to become the final member of the 11-player class under contract.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Browns sign Christian Kirksey to four-year extension

Posted by Josh Alper on May 30, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Browns have overhauled their coaching staff and front office since drafting Christian Kirksey in the third round of the 2014 draft, but the new people in charge aren’t looking to move on from the linebacker.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have reached a four-year extension with Kirksey, who was entering the final year of his rookie deal. The Browns didn’t announce terms, but multiple reports say it is worth up to $38 million with $20 million in guaranteed money.

“First and foremost I want to thank the Haslams for this opportunity and the organization for believing in me,” Kirksey said in a statement released by the team. “Hue Jackson has been telling me from day one that I have a chance to be a great player in this league and for them to offer me this contract speaks volumes. I am glad to be here and to be a Brown for a long time. This is my home. This is where I want to be. I love my teammates and we are ready to get this thing rolling. I am excited for the future.”

Kirksey was a full-time starter for the first time last season and finished the year with 148 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Giants sign fourth-rounder Wayne Gallman

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 30, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Giants are down to one unsigned draft pick, and have the running back they expect to contribute this under under contract.

The team announced that fourth-rounder Wayne Gallman has signed, which leaves just first-round tight end Evan Engram without a deal.

Gallman, a running back from Clemson, will be expected to play a significant role this year in the absence of a free agent addition at the position. He and second-year back Paul Perkins are the most likely candidates to carry the load in the backfield.

Gallman rushed 675 times for 3,424 yards at Clemson, a 5.1-yard average.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Torrey Smith goes to bat for Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 30, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT
Getty Images

Several people who spent time with Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco, including former 49ers coaches Jim Harbaugh and Chip Kelly, have spoken out in favor of Kaepernick getting another chance in the NFL. The latest is one of the 49ers’ former receivers.

Torrey Smith, who played with Kaepernick the last two years in San Francisco, took to Twitter after he saw PFT’s post about Giants owner John Mara’s comments about Kaepernick. Smith responded that fans have accepted players who did things far worse than anything Kaepernick has done.

“It’s amazing what folks consider going too far,” Smith wrote. “You can do all kinds of crazy things and get a 2nd chance but you can’t get over a protest? . . . My issue really isn’t just the hate on Kap, it’s what folks prioritize as wrong, hit a woman cool, sexual assault cool, kneel OH NO.”

Smith also dismisses the idea that Kaepernick isn’t good enough for a roster spot at a time when all 32 teams have at least three quarterbacks on the roster.

“I’m not saying he is the greatest but there are more than 96 QBs on rosters right now . . . 96 aren’t better than him,” Smith wrote.

To date the Seahawks are the only team to show any interest in Kaepernick.

Permalink 87 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Jets sign WR Chris Harper

Posted by Josh Alper on May 30, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Jets signed Quinton Patton earlier this offseason and now they’ve added another former member of the 49ers to their receiving corps.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed Chris Harper to their 90-man roster.

Harper had 13 catches for 133 yards in nine appearances for the 49ers last season. He was previously with the Patriots and played five games in New England during the 2015 season, including a loss to the Broncos in November that saw the Pats blow a lead with the help of a muffed punt by Harper.

Eric Decker, Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa are the top returning wideouts for the Jets. Harper joins Patton, Jalin Marshall, Charone Peake and a pair of 2017 draft picks as options to fill out the group.

Tight end Braedon Bowman was waived in a corresponding move.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Jaylon Smith doesn’t regret fateful decision to play in bowl game

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT
AP

The trend toward key NFL prospects skipping non-playoff bowl games gained a boost from the serious knee injury suffered by former Notre Dame (and current Cowboys) linebacker Jaylon Smith. But Smith says he wouldn’t have passed on playing in the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State if he had an example like his own to rely on.

“Those freak types of accidents, injuries, they happen,” Smith told Ed Werder and Matt Mosley of the Doomsday Podcast. “But you don’t go in the game thinking, ‘Oh man I’m going to get hurt.’ That was my decision, and I love it. And I wouldn’t change it. If I knew that I was going to get hurt and wasn’t going to be a top-five pick again, I would have literally played in that game again because of my teammates and how much Notre Dame means to me.”

It’s one thing for Smith to say he’d assume the risk again. Smith is saying he’d embrace the consequence, too.

“We’re playing in the Fiesta Bowl with three, four, five top-10 picks in that game,” Smith said. “It was a really highly anticipated game. My brother [former Cowboys running back Rod Smith] played at Ohio State, and Ohio State was my second choice. I always wanted to get a chance to play.”

Smith nevertheless respects those who decide not to play in bowl games that can’t lead to a championship.

“Salute to those guys,” Smith said. “My experience, what I liked about people making their decisions, whether they’re playing the game or not, it’s your own decision. You have to make that decision for you. So for me, I made the decision to play in that game, and I don’t regret it at all. That’s the beauty of any decision I’ve made, it’s been my decision. If I had the decision again, I would have played in that game.”

Some will say that Smith wouldn’t say anything else, because there’s nothing at this point that he can do to change the outcome. Regardless, the point is that these business decisions need to be made. Regardless of whether the player chooses to play or not to play, something that previously wasn’t even a consideration has now become an occasion for players to balance their future interests against their current circumstances.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top