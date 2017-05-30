Report: “Nothing is imminent” between Seahawks and Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 30, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT

The Seahawks will take the field today for another round of practices, and they still won’t have an experienced backup quarterback with them.

After Colin Kaepernick visited the Seahawks last week, there was a sense they were looking at options behind Russell Wilson.

But according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, there’s “nothing is imminent” between the Seahawks and the former 49ers quarterback.

Of course, there’s still a chance they could sign him later, as there’s still training camp and preseason to get another quarterback up to speed with what they do. But for now, they’re riding with Trevone Boykin and Jake Heaps behind Wilson.

Waiting might also suggest that last week’s visit served as a trial balloon for the team as much as a chance to get to know Kaepernick for the coaching staff.

It would be interesting to know if Seahawks owner and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has received the same kind of sheaf of letters that Giants owner John Mara did protesting a player who’s not on his roster. Or if anyone ever sent Allen physical letters. Or if letters ever get sent by anyone other than when they’re angry about something.