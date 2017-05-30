Report: Seahawks not expected to sign Colin Kaepernick

The one and only team that has expressed interest in Colin Kaepernick appears unlikely to sign him.
Pat Kirwan of SiriusXM NFL Radio said today that he doesn’t expect the Seahawks to sign Kaepernick. That’s particularly noteworthy because Kirwan has a long and close relationship with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, dating to their time together when Carroll was defensive coordinator and then head coach of the Jets from 1990 to 1994. Kirwan didn’t say Carroll was the source of his belief that Kaepernick won’t be a Seahawk, but it seems unlikely that Kirwan would have bad information about the team his old friend coaches.
That raises the question: If Kaepernick can’t get a job in Seattle, where can he get a job? So far, other teams have shown no interest, ostensibly because they think he’s not a good fit in their offense but likely also because they have a problem with his decision to kneel for the national anthem last year.
Kaepernick may have to sit and wait and see if some quarterback gets hurt in training camp or the preseason, and a team becomes desperate enough to improve at football’s most important position that it decides to put aside objections to his political stances. It’s unfortunate for Kaepernick that it’s come to that, but his options appear to be severely limited.
He’s got the skills to replace Russell Wilson. We can’t have that.
If I was Squid I’d sue the person who took that picture of him for defamation or something.
Could be about money. For Kap, it makes more sense to wait to see if a starter gets badly injured like Teddy last year and a team suddenly becomes desperate and might pay more, kneeling QB or not. Otherwise he’d have to sign for about the minimum in Seattle.
Just maybe it’s not about the “National Kneel Down” and maybe it’s about the lack of cap space and the Seahawks wanting him to play for the Veterans’ minimum when Kap wants 3-5+ million and a chance to start.
So if Kaepernick can’t get a job in the northwest Liberal utopia of San Francisco and Seattle then it looks like he’s out of options.
maybe he should play baseball
With politics impacting so many different facets of daily life, teams and fans obviously want to keep it out of sports. Can’t really blame them.
Wow. You really are trying to get this guy a job PFT
Hopefully no one signs this turd.
Shocking ! He should try the CFL where they don’t raise the American flag or play the USA national anthem.
Why is it “unfortunate”? He made the decision not to kneel during the anthem. He made the decision to wear cops-as-pigs socks. He made the decision to wear a Fidel Castro T-Shirt. We are taught as kids that there are consequences to our actions. This would be exactly what our parents were talking about.