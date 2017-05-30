Report: Seahawks not expected to sign Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 30, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT

The one and only team that has expressed interest in Colin Kaepernick appears unlikely to sign him.

Pat Kirwan of SiriusXM NFL Radio said today that he doesn’t expect the Seahawks to sign Kaepernick. That’s particularly noteworthy because Kirwan has a long and close relationship with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, dating to their time together when Carroll was defensive coordinator and then head coach of the Jets from 1990 to 1994. Kirwan didn’t say Carroll was the source of his belief that Kaepernick won’t be a Seahawk, but it seems unlikely that Kirwan would have bad information about the team his old friend coaches.

That raises the question: If Kaepernick can’t get a job in Seattle, where can he get a job? So far, other teams have shown no interest, ostensibly because they think he’s not a good fit in their offense but likely also because they have a problem with his decision to kneel for the national anthem last year.

Kaepernick may have to sit and wait and see if some quarterback gets hurt in training camp or the preseason, and a team becomes desperate enough to improve at football’s most important position that it decides to put aside objections to his political stances. It’s unfortunate for Kaepernick that it’s come to that, but his options appear to be severely limited.