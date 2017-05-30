Torrey Smith goes to bat for Colin Kaepernick

Several people who spent time with Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco, including former 49ers coaches Jim Harbaugh and Chip Kelly, have spoken out in favor of Kaepernick getting another chance in the NFL. The latest is one of the 49ers’ former receivers.
Torrey Smith, who played with Kaepernick the last two years in San Francisco, took to Twitter after he saw PFT’s post about Giants owner John Mara saying fans would oppose signing Kaepernick. Smith responded that fans have accepted players who did things far worse than anything Kaepernick has done.
“It’s amazing what folks consider going too far,” Smith wrote. “You can do all kinds of crazy things and get a 2nd chance but you can’t get over a protest? . . . My issue really isn’t just the hate on Kap, it’s what folks prioritize as wrong, hit a woman cool, sexual assault cool, kneel OH NO.”
Smith also dismisses the idea that Kaepernick isn’t good enough for a roster spot at a time when all 32 teams have at least three quarterbacks on the roster.
“I’m not saying he is the greatest but there are more than 96 QBs on rosters right now . . . 96 aren’t better than him,” Smith wrote.
To date the Seahawks are the only team to show any interest in Kaepernick.
It was more then a protest Torey
A QB needs to be a leader.
Fact: I’d have a lot more respect for him if he was doing something about what this problem is, off the field, instead of pretending kneeling makes him a martyr.
Also, if he had done it when he was a STARTER, instead of AFTER being benched, the latter the real obvious reason for the timing, which makes him a phony.
I had him pegged when he came out of college, but many fans took the cheese with his Vick-style play that I knew wouldn’t last.
SF should have dealt Kap and kept Alex Smith.
Agree with Torrey, him signing should only be about football, which, if we’re being honest, he’s better than any of the QBs that have signed in recent weeks.
Most players that have committed crimes recognize their mistake and apologize for it. Kap’s actions were deliberate and as such an accurate representation of how he thinks and feels. Most people don’t want someone that thinks and feels that way playing for their team, but they are willing to forgive the momentary and temporary mistakes that can happen in the heat of the moment.
why can’t Jerry Jones just sign him and have an exemption spot on roster. That way Dallas gets even more coverage, and poor guy Kaep is still in league. Better yet, how about every team get an exemption spot for a Kaep, that way everyone can hold hands and sing kum ba yaah.
So, Torrey, you say that Kap is better than the 96th wanna-be QB, which I agree with, BUT will he be content with being paid like a backup, and a middle of the road one at that? He only fits in a few places around the league where he wouldn’t have to be a pocket QB, and Seattle is one of them. Will he understand that less demand =
Less money? Previous reports had him asking for $9-$10 million/year. I’m afraid that he’ll have to take MUCH less if he really wants a job. He priced himself out of other jobs, protesting or not, so we’ll see what he’ll settle for in Seattle.
If more people looked at Kaepernick’s situation the same way as Torrey Smith, there would likely be a different person in the White House.
As a close friend of the organization Kap could not get him the ball and he still vouches for him
Dead Horse, allow me to introduce the PFT whip.
Kids, never attach your anchor to a sinking ship.
well I for one believe the random know-it-all dinguses who comment on football websites vs an actual Teammate of Kaep.
YES Torrey, 96 ARE better than him !!
Mongo, care to elaborate?
JustJim says:
May 30, 2017 3:20 PM
YES Torrey, 96 ARE better than him !!
Okay, so last year there were STARTERS not better than him.
I’m not saying you’re wrong, I just want to know what the reasons are. As an eagles fan, I would take him over our 3rd string qb Matt mcgloin.
This tactic not to sign him is starting to backfire. He is slowly being turned into somewhat of a martyr.
How cute, one loser defends another!
He didn’t do anything wrong.
I’m not willing to give up my position until there’s a story of OJ endorsing Krap’s socks! OJ is the final authority on all thing ethical.
He’s black, Torrey. That’s the problem. Kaep haters would just rather hide behind the flag and the troops…ya know, the troops that fought for Kaep’s right to protest.
Sorry, but Torrey Smith is a clown. This guy taught his little boy, TJ, to boo Donald Trump and praise Obama. Not that I care who he voted for, but to teach your little boy, who was 2 or 3 at the time to boo someone because of what YOUR political beliefs are is just pathetic. Your little boy should be playing with toys and learning to ride his bike, and your teaching your son, who looks up to you, to boo some man, who he doesn’t even know, because of your own personal opinions about him. Your son is 2-3, he doesn’t have a clue what you’re talking about. Really horrible parenting, Torrey. Hope your boy doesn’t follow in your footsteps.
He will get a job at some point. Hes got enough going on for that. But geez, let the training camps shake out. In the meantime, demonstrating to any team thinking about it that the media hoopla will consist of daily stories (luterally, and sometimes more) does not help his cause. Sometimes I wonder if these reporters are actually trying to make teams more leery of him. Back off and give the guy some room to make his own way huh?
Tim Tebow was a great guy, but he carried around a media circus with him wherever he went because of his crazy fandom. No team wanted that media circus from a backup QB, even if he could contribute situationally as a gadget player. No team wanted their backup QB to be such a big focus by fans and media.
Kaepernick, I won’t say anything bad about him personally, I’m not going to go there, well, he has brought a lot of animosity upon himself for various reasons, and unlike Tebow, is despised by many because of that.
Not only would he bring a very negative media circus, but a very negative fan backlash as well.
As I said about Tebow above, no team wants that. They want to avoid distractions and keep players focused on being a team united, not a team divided (I’m sure that every team has it’s Kaepernick supporters and detractors).
Kaep was on his way out of the league anyway due to his performance. He’s had a dizzying fall from grace in the minds of NFL executives when just a few years ago he was looked upon as a possible HOF’er, but even before his protests began, he was benched for a bad QB.
Well, Kaep, at least now in your mind and in your supporters minds you can think that you were blackballed by bad people, and that’s why you never played again, instead of you failing in the NFL because of your own shortcomings.
TALENT< The Trouble
this whole thing is a nonsensical, illogical argument being propped up by media because it get’s attention (yes I’m parsing my words – do no scrub this)
Who in the hell said domestic violence is less of a problem than protesting? Nobody that I have heard – EVER.
jayhawk6 says:
May 30, 2017 3:15 PM
If more people looked at Kaepernick’s situation the same way as Torrey Smith, there would likely be a different person in the White House.
—————-
No, I’m pretty sure all us deplorables would still much rather have Donald over Hilary.
Smith is absolutely right.
These arguments against him are just rationalizations that don’t ring true.
*sigh* For the 5,293,420th time. Colin took a knee on the National Anthem. The NFL, GMs, Owners and FANS are taking a knee on him.
Smif is right. There are probably only 94 or 95 QBs better than Squidward the Squatter in the league at the moment. It’s a slight injustice.
not a kaep fan but he has a point.
.. although to be accurate there are probably closer to 150 QBs on rosters at the moment. Sooo… if you put Squid somewhere in the 140 range in terms of usefulness…. he is being hard done by.
Here’s what Smith (and quite frankly PFT) doesn’t get. Plenty of players have done horrible and offensive things, including committing crimes. The difference is that in nearly all those cases where a player was readmitted, he paid a price for it, and publicly apologized for his actions.
Americans do not have a hard time forgiving those who admit their faults and take steps to fix them. Kaepernick has stood by his actions with no apologies. His actions included public support for a mass murdering dictator, donning attire that portrayed our nation’s police officers as pigs, disrespecting the national anthem, the flag, and those who serve in the military, and the general trashing of a nation which has helped make him a multi-millionaire.
If Kaepernick demonstrates enough humility to publicly admit that his actions were offensive and out of line, and apologizes for them, this issue will go away. However, if he continues to stand by his actions of last season, he will remain unemployed, and it will be his fault, and his fault alone. He was wrong to trash our nation, to lump all law enforcement officers into a “criminal” category, and to disrespect the flag and those who serve it. If he can’t admit that, he can expect to remain out of the NFL.
According to Colin, he could find no reason to show respect for the country. We are to conclude, then that he believes there is no value in the country that has afforded HIM so much. On the other hand, his apologists want 32 owners “overlook” his insipid actions and find “value” in the rest of him. Hmmmmm sounds damn hypocritical, doesn’t it?
If the Panthers should sign Kaepernick, I would burn my Panthers gear and not watch them play till he is off the team.
Smith is over the hill and a idiot.
While kaepernick is just an idiot who can’t play.
tylawspick6 says:
May 30, 2017 3:09 PM
SF should have dealt Kap and kept Alex Smith.
—————————————————————–
The only reason why Alex Smith didn’t make it to a Super Bowl and Kaepernick did was because the punt returner fumbled the ball TWICE during Alex Smith’s NFC championship game, resulting in two TD’s for the opponent, and Kaepernick’s punt returned didn’t fumble at all.
Torrey Smith also came out in favor of Ray Rice, so basically, he supports everyone who gets out of line.
If 49ers or NFL had fined or suspended him first time we would not have to put up with this now
Personally I am of two minds. First, I would like to think that the First Amendment gives anyone the right to express themselves without penalty as long as no one is harmed while doing so. However, Kaepernick is employed by a private enterprise that prides itself in mom, apple pie and the American way. The NFL has every right to express themselves politically as well.
So the question becomes who has the greatest power. To me the answer is simple, the employer. If I express a political opinion at work I am subject to discipline up to and including termination. If my political beliefs are at odds with those of my employer and I insist on publicly expressing them then it is pretty much a given that I will be terminated.
So Kaepernick had every right to engage in his protest. However he had to see this coming. NFL owners are as conservative as the day is long. If he expected that the league ownership would watch his protest and not punish his behavior then he was wrong. Kaep is just not talented enough for the league to overlook what the owners viewed as an affront.
Now if he was talented enough to help any team improve its chances of winning then he would have been signed by now. If he were that good then the Niners would not have allowed him to leave. So while Kaep should be able to freely express himself without repercussion the country just doesn’t operate that simply. He was naive and he is going to pay the price as his NFL career is over. Forever.
Ok for the millionth time… it’s not so much that 96 other QBs are better than him but more that 96 other QBs are a better overall value than him. Last I heard he wanted the money of a top-15 guy… if he brought the price tag down I guarantee there probably would be no less than a half dozen teams interested in him.
The simple truth is he wants too much money for a mediocre, wannabe-activist QB.
sportoficionado says:
May 30, 2017 3:12 PM
Agree with Torrey, him signing should only be about football, which, if we’re being honest, he’s better than any of the QBs that have signed in recent weeks.
—————-
This is ultimately about business. Look at this blog. Most fans (aka customers) don’t like the guy and they are passionate about it. He isn’t clearly better than any of the starters out there. No reason to bring on the baggage. Sure he is better then some of the 96 QBs on the rosters, but he’s not good enough to make it worth dealing with the negative press, fan backlash and overall distraction that bringing him on would cause. Doesn’t matter if you agree with Kaepernick or not… these are just the facts of the business side of the NFL. An unknown 3rd QB with potential like Jacoby Brisett in NE is better from all angles than Kaepernick at the moment.
For the record, I don’t think what Kaepernick did deserves the backlash it has received, but I am in the minority. Kaepernick didn’t help himself with some of his other antics either. The owners are going to put their business interest ahead of social interest 100% of the time.
charger383 says:
May 30, 2017 3:59 PM
If 49ers or NFL had fined or suspended him first time we would not have to put up with this now
———–
It wasn’t against the rules. They couldn’t.