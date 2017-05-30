Torrey Smith goes to bat for Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 30, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT

Several people who spent time with Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco, including former 49ers coaches Jim Harbaugh and Chip Kelly, have spoken out in favor of Kaepernick getting another chance in the NFL. The latest is one of the 49ers’ former receivers.

Torrey Smith, who played with Kaepernick the last two years in San Francisco, took to Twitter after he saw PFT’s post about Giants owner John Mara saying fans would oppose signing Kaepernick. Smith responded that fans have accepted players who did things far worse than anything Kaepernick has done.

“It’s amazing what folks consider going too far,” Smith wrote. “You can do all kinds of crazy things and get a 2nd chance but you can’t get over a protest? . . . My issue really isn’t just the hate on Kap, it’s what folks prioritize as wrong, hit a woman cool, sexual assault cool, kneel OH NO.”

Smith also dismisses the idea that Kaepernick isn’t good enough for a roster spot at a time when all 32 teams have at least three quarterbacks on the roster.

“I’m not saying he is the greatest but there are more than 96 QBs on rosters right now . . . 96 aren’t better than him,” Smith wrote.

To date the Seahawks are the only team to show any interest in Kaepernick.