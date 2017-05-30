Tuesday’s PFT Live talks a little hockey (again)

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2017, 5:58 AM EDT

At one point in the third period on Monday night, the chances of talking any hockey at all during Tuesday’s PFT Live dropped to “no way in hell.” But with the Penguins somehow finding a way to win without taking many/any shots over the final two periods of the Stanley Cup Final opener, hockey talk was back on the agenda.

So, yes, we’ll recap Game One, a 5-3 win by Pittsburgh over Nashville. Also, NBC’s Pierre McGuire (who joined us on Monday for a Cup Final primer) will help us make sense of what happened over the final 40 minutes — and what it all means for Game Two and beyond.

Darin Gantt of PFT also chime in on the NFL issues of the day, with his reaction to the comments from Giants co-owner John Mara regarding the letter-writing campaign from fans that apparently has influenced his view (and maybe the views of others in league circles) to not offer Colin Kaepernick employment.

We’ll also take a look at some of the top storylines for the coming season, along with everything else relevant to the NFL on the first official work day of a short week. Even though we worked on Monday. Which, once again, is not work.