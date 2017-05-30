Vikings finally sign Tommy Armstrong

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2017, 9:13 PM EDT

After trying out at the team’s rookie minicamp, former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong said the team planned to sign him as a safety in advance of Organized Team Activities. They didn’t then, but they have now.

The Vikings announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Armstrong, whom they’ve designated as a safety. He spent the first two days of the minicamp at running back, before switching to safety for the last day.

To create a roster spot, the Vikings waived receiver Mitch Mathews.

Armstrong generated a 30-14 record as a starting quarterback for the Cornhuskers, giving him the third most wins in team history.