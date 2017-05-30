Vikings ink three more draft picks

Slowly but surely, the Vikings are getting their draft class under contract.
Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, three more of the team’s 11 selection have agreed to terms, pushing the total to right.
The latest to reach an agreement with the Vikings are third-round center Pat Elflein, sixth-round tight end Bucky Hodges, and seventh-round linebacker Elijah Lee.
Contracts had been delayed by a dispute regarding contract language unique to the Vikings. Whatever the specific outcome, these deals are gradually getting done.
Can’t wait to see how Elflein does at center. Hodges is a huge TE and seems like a fun guy to have around. Camp should be interesting.
And for all the GB fanboys: No one in Minnesota is predicting a Superbowl or anything here, so save the snark. Nothing wrong with getting a little jacked with a fresh crew of players.
And Sammie Spades continues to count his money….
You’re absolutely right tremo.
We all are optimists at this time of year, and there’s nothing wrong with that. I’m hoping the GB defense gets better. We’ll see.
“Normally we like to pay guys as if they went 2 or 3 picks later”
I really liked the Vikings draft. Several of their players, including all 3 that were mention in this PFT post, were players I really liked as a 49er prior to the draft.
Elflein is going to be a stud center imo. I love Hodges competitiveness (although he seems to go to the ground after every stinking catch) and Lee has the tools to be a very good all purpose LB. Love his coverage abilities.
A fun fact about Sammy is that he’s never thrown a wildly inaccurate intermediate pass which caused his receiver to crack his ribs. I’m sure Jordy and Cobb would appreciate that.
700levelvet says:
May 30, 2017 11:22 AM
1 8
———————————————————-
You talking about Bradford? Yeah, he was the last number one overall pick before the rookie wage scale and had made a lot of money off the NFL…don’t be mad at him though…the teams that gave him those contracts didn’t have to…he just took the money they offered…as we all would…
“Contracts had been delayed by a dispute regarding contract language unique to the Vikings.”
Love to know exactly what this means in simple, 6th grade level English so even the Viking fans could understand what it means.
My guess is the contract language is related to possibly getting cut and working out with the Edina High School team, its getting hard to tell the difference.
“These 3 guys don’t look half bad.”
~Mike Zimmer~