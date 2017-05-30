Vikings ink three more draft picks

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT

Slowly but surely, the Vikings are getting their draft class under contract.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, three more of the team’s 11 selection have agreed to terms, pushing the total to right.

The latest to reach an agreement with the Vikings are third-round center Pat Elflein, sixth-round tight end Bucky Hodges, and seventh-round linebacker Elijah Lee.

Contracts had been delayed by a dispute regarding contract language unique to the Vikings. Whatever the specific outcome, these deals are gradually getting done.