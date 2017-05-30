Vikings sign draft picks Jack Tocho, Stacy Coley

Posted by Josh Alper on May 30, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT

The Vikings are down to one unsigned pick from their 2017 draft class and it doesn’t sound like it will be long until they have a complete set.

In addition to the three signings announced earlier on Tuesday, the team has also signed seventh-round safety Jack Tocho to a four-year rookie deal. Tocho started 36 games at North Carolina State and finished his career with six interceptions.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that the team has also signed seventh-round wideout Stacy Coley. Coley had 166 catches for 2,128 yards and 20 touchdowns at the University of Miami and joins fifth-rounder Rodney Adams as draft additions to the receiving corps.

Tomasson also reports that second-round running back Dalvin Cook only needs “i’s need to be dotted and the t’s crossed” to become the final member of the 11-player class under contract.